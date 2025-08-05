Disaster response centers for heat waves, rains operating concurrently for second year straight
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 16:27
Due to climate change, disaster response headquarters for heat waves and heavy rain are operating concurrently. This is the second consecutive year the government has run both response centers simultaneously.
According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Tuesday, the government established the disaster headquarters for heat waves on July 25. While the heat wave disaster headquarters was already in operation, an additional disaster headquarters for heavy rain was launched on Aug. 3 in response to torrential downpours — meaning two separate headquarters are currently active at the same time.
This is only the second time the government has operated both the heat wave and heavy rain response centers simultaneously since the heat wave disaster headquarters was first established in 2019. Last year, from July 31 to Aug. 28, the government operated the heat wave headquarters for 29 days. During that period, on Aug. 5, a heavy rain headquarters was also activated for a day in the Jeolla and Gangwon regions.
Heat, rain and typhoon
There have been three instances where the heat wave disaster headquarters and the typhoon disaster headquarters operated concurrently. In 2019, as Typhoon Francisco struck from Aug. 5 to 7, the government operated a typhoon disaster headquarters alongside the heat wave disaster headquarters, which was active from Aug. 3 to 6.
In 2023, during the operation of the heat wave disaster headquarters from Aug. 1 to 8, the government also ran a typhoon disaster headquarters from Aug. 7 to 11 in response to Typhoon Khanun, overlapping for two days.
A similar situation occurred on Aug. 20 and 21 last year, when the heat wave disaster headquarters overlapped with the operation of a typhoon disaster headquarters launched in response to the northward approach of Typhoon Jongdari. Experts have attributed these overlapping operations to global warming, which increases evaporation from the oceans and causes more frequent downpours — leading to stronger high-pressure systems that intensify heat waves.
Heat strokes in Seoul, floods in the south
According to the heat wave disaster headquarters, 36 additional people suffered from heat-related illnesses as of Monday, bringing the total to 3,200 this summer. Among them, 19 have died. Compared to the same period last year, there are 1,608 more patients and three more fatalities.
The scorching heat is expected to continue for now. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) forecast that most parts of the country would experience maximum apparent temperatures around 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit), with some areas in northern Gyeonggi, the South Jeolla coast and the Gyeongsang regions reaching around 35 degrees Celsius.
Rain is also expected to continue. According to the heavy rain disaster headquarters, torrential downpours have hit the southern region since Sunday, leaving one person dead in Muan, South Jeolla, and leading to the temporary evacuation of about 2,500 residents. Authorities are still verifying whether the death in Muan was due to a natural disaster.
Although the rain let up slightly on Monday, it is forecast to return on Tuesday, particularly in the southern region, keeping the heavy rain disaster headquarters on high alert.
Officials ready and alert
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said its goal is to minimize casualties amid ongoing extreme weather.
“With climate change causing a series of extreme weather events, we will continue to strengthen our pre-emptive response system,” said an official from the ministry.
The National Fire Agency has also been operating the Heat Wave 119 Safety Countermeasure Headquarters since July 14 to respond to heat-related illnesses, assist vulnerable populations with water spraying and supplies, and prevent safety accidents.
A total of 1,660 ambulances nationwide have been designated as heat wave response units, equipped with saline solution, cooling vests and ice packs. These units were dispatched 2,467 times through July 31, transporting 2,013 people to hospitals and treating 460 people on-site — a 144.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
Additionally, 1,429 fire pump trucks have been designated as “pambulances,” which are fire trucks equipped with emergency medical functions. These vehicles help fill in when ambulances are unavailable on the scene.
“To respond to the heat wave, we’ve reinforced emergency medical supplies for faster and more specialized care,” said the National Fire Agency. “If you suspect symptoms of a heat-related illness, call 119.”
