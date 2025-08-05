Health authorities investigate Gangneung clinic after complications arise from spinal pain procedures
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 15:47
Health authorities in Gangwon have launched an investigation after several patients reported serious complications following spinal pain procedures at a private clinic in Gangneung.
The Gangwon government said on Tuesday that a public medical center in Gangneung received reports on July 28 from multiple patients who experienced abnormal symptoms after undergoing spinal pain relief treatments.
A joint task force — including the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency — has begun a full-scale probe. The team is focusing on possible lapses in sterilization and procedural hygiene.
Eight patients who received nerve block or similar pain relief procedures at the clinic were hospitalized with symptoms such as severe pain, headache, loss of consciousness and fever. Most tested positive for methicillin-sensitive Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA) in their blood or cerebrospinal fluid.
The bacterium, while linked to healthcare-associated infections, is not classified as a legally notifiable infectious disease in Korea.
All eight patients were in their 60s to 80s and had undergone procedures in June or July.
One patient in their 60s has died, two remain in intensive care and three are in general wards. The remaining two patients have been discharged. Authorities are still determining the primary cause of death.
Investigators interviewed the clinic’s medical staff about the injection preparation and procedure protocols. They also collected 62 samples from medical equipment and staff members at the facility.
Gangwon's Institute of Health and Environment detected MSSA in 3 samples from medical staff and in 13 samples from the facilities.
Officials have asked the national health agency to conduct genetic analyses to determine whether the infections are linked.
The clinic suspended operations on Friday in response to a recommendation from health authorities.
Gangneung's public health center is currently monitoring 269 individuals who received similar spinal procedures at the clinic within the past two weeks. Officials are checking for signs of fever, worsening pain and swelling.
