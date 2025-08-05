 Public outcry leads to release of Korean student detained by U.S. ICE
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Public outcry leads to release of Korean student detained by U.S. ICE

Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 17:10
Go Yeon-soo, left, a Purdue student who was detained by immigration authorities in Manhattan last week, embraces her mother after being released from immigration custody, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in New York. [AP/YONHAP]

Go Yeon-soo, left, a Purdue student who was detained by immigration authorities in Manhattan last week, embraces her mother after being released from immigration custody, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in New York. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A routine immigration hearing in New York turned into a four-day ordeal for Go Yeon-soo, a 20-year-old Korean student, who was suddenly arrested and detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — only to walk free after mounting public outcry.
 
Go was released on bond around 8 p.m. on Monday from the ICE office in Manhattan, where she reunited with her family, according to the Episcopal Diocese of New York and Korean American community organizations.
 

Related Article

She is expected to remain out of custody while undergoing immigration court proceedings, during which her movement will be restricted under the terms of her release.
 
Go arrived in the United States in March 2021 on an R-2 visa as a dependent of her mother, Rev. Kim Ky-rie, the first woman ordained in the Seoul Diocese of the Anglican Church of Korea.
 
After graduating from high school in New York, Go enrolled at Purdue University. On Thursday, she appeared at an immigration court in New York over a visa issue and was unexpectedly arrested on-site by ICE agents.
 
Her detention drew criticism from the Episcopal Diocese of New York and local civic groups, who denounced it as an unjust extension of aggressive immigration enforcement policies that began under U.S. President Donald Trump. They called for her immediate release.
 
Go was initially held at the Manhattan ICE office before being transferred to a detention facility in Louisiana. After a court ordered her release, she was returned to New York and was freed on Monday.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags immigrant detain visa ice

More in Social Affairs

Haeundae a barren ghost town as vendors feel conned by beach blowout planner, city

Regulator likely to finalize penalties for SK Telecom over major data leak as early as this month

Public outcry leads to release of Korean student detained by U.S. ICE

Disaster response centers for heat waves, rains operating concurrently for second year straight

Man kills himself after allegedly murdering girlfriend, acquaintance amid string of 'intimate partner homicides'

Related Stories

U.S. reverses course on international student visas

Trump gov't to end EB-5 investor visa, replace with 'Gold Card' valued at $5 million

New visa rule worries Korean students and their U.S. schools

5 immigrants deported by the U.S. to Eswatini in Africa are held in solitary confinement

Rising industrial accidents among immigrant workers, 10,000 cases expected this year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)