Public outcry leads to release of Korean student detained by U.S. ICE
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 17:10
A routine immigration hearing in New York turned into a four-day ordeal for Go Yeon-soo, a 20-year-old Korean student, who was suddenly arrested and detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — only to walk free after mounting public outcry.
Go was released on bond around 8 p.m. on Monday from the ICE office in Manhattan, where she reunited with her family, according to the Episcopal Diocese of New York and Korean American community organizations.
She is expected to remain out of custody while undergoing immigration court proceedings, during which her movement will be restricted under the terms of her release.
Go arrived in the United States in March 2021 on an R-2 visa as a dependent of her mother, Rev. Kim Ky-rie, the first woman ordained in the Seoul Diocese of the Anglican Church of Korea.
After graduating from high school in New York, Go enrolled at Purdue University. On Thursday, she appeared at an immigration court in New York over a visa issue and was unexpectedly arrested on-site by ICE agents.
Her detention drew criticism from the Episcopal Diocese of New York and local civic groups, who denounced it as an unjust extension of aggressive immigration enforcement policies that began under U.S. President Donald Trump. They called for her immediate release.
Go was initially held at the Manhattan ICE office before being transferred to a detention facility in Louisiana. After a court ordered her release, she was returned to New York and was freed on Monday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
