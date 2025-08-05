Same-sex couple's marriage registration denied in North Jeolla
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 19:28
A same-sex couple in their 30s was denied the right to register their marriage in Jeonju, North Jeolla, highlighting the ongoing legal barriers facing LGBTQ+ couples in Korea.
According to Jeonbuk Peace and Human Rights Coalition and Wansan District Office, a woman and her partner submitted their marriage registration form on Aug.1. The office rejected the application, citing current legal interpretations.
Under Article 812 of the Civil Act, a marriage becomes legally effective once it is registered under the Family Relations Act. However, Korean authorities interpret both the Civil Code and the Constitution as recognizing only unions between a man and a woman, effectively barring same-sex marriage.
The couple, both Korean nationals, had previously registered their marriage online in Utah in 2023, where remote marriage certification is legally recognized — making it a favored option for same-sex couples globally.
The Korean couple has lived together in North Jeolla for the past seven years.
“I expected the rejection,” one of the couple's members said. “But I wanted to stand in solidarity with those fighting for marriage equality. In a country struggling with low marriage rates, it’s disheartening that people who want to marry are still legally excluded.”
She added that they are considering legal action and public advocacy. “We’ll continue raising awareness and may file a lawsuit alongside other same-sex couples facing the same situation,” she said.
The Jeonbuk Peace and Human Rights Coalition voiced support for the couple’s efforts.
“The right to marry and form a family with the person you love should apply equally — regardless of gender,” the group said in a statement. “We hope this marriage registration attempt raises visibility for sexual minorities in Jeonbuk and sparks wider discussion on marriage equality.”
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
