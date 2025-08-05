Sarang Jeil Church raided over suspected involvement in courthouse riot
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 18:15
Police raided far-right pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon's Sarang Jeil Church on Tuesday in connection with a violent disturbance at the Seoul Western District Court earlier this year.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s security investigation unit conducted a search and seizure at the church from 6:30 a.m. to around 5 p.m., along with other sites linked to Jeon, and six others — including Shin Hye-sik, operator of the far-right YouTube channel whose title roughly translates to “God’s Move.”
The production studio for Jeon’s YouTube channel “Jeon Kwang-hoon TV,” located near the church, as well as Shin’s residence, were also included in the operation.
Jeon has been under suspicion for instigating a disturbance at the Seoul Western District Court on Jan. 18 and 19 earlier this year.
“[We must] gather at the Western District Court and exercise the people’s right of resistance to stop the arrest warrant for the president [Yoon Suk Yeol]," Jeon said during a rally held at central Seoul's Gwanghwamun on Jan. 18.
In February, the Democratic Party filed a criminal complaint against Jeon on charges including inciting an insurrection and instigating a riot. While police have opened multiple investigations into Jeon, including on charges of insurrection, the raid was conducted specifically in relation to the incitement of trespassing of a special structure.
In April, police executed a warrant to seize Jeon’s telecommunications records and obtained communications before and after the incident at the Western District Court. The records reportedly included not only Sarang Jeil Church members but also individuals who participated in the court disturbance. Based on this evidence, police moved forward with the raid and are expected to examine Jeon’s confiscated mobile phone for any signs that he directly or indirectly incited the incident.
Two evangelists from the church who took part in the disturbance were sentenced to three years and six months and three years in prison, respectively, for the case. In its ruling last Friday, the court said Lee “appears to have played a leading role in breaching the courthouse.”
Sarang Jeil Church issued a statement Tuesday calling the raid “an abrupt search and seizure after more than six months without any investigation,” and stressed the church was “not connected to the Western District Court incident.”
Regarding the communications data obtained by police, the church told the JoongAng Ilbo that “if the names in question appeared in phone records from Jan. 18 and 19, it would have been clear had authorities launched a task force to investigate at the time.” The church added, “It’s difficult to understand how records deemed irrelevant months ago are now being used as grounds for a raid.”
Some 100 church members gathered in front of the church during the search, holding signs that read, “Stop the oppression of the church,” and protesting against the police.
Although Sarang Jeil Church members have violently resisted court-ordered evictions in the past — including by throwing Molotov cocktails and wielding metal pipes in 2020 — Tuesday’s raid ended without major conflict.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUN YUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)