 Stray dog found with head injuries; rescuers vow to 'identify' attacker
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Stray dog found with head injuries; rescuers vow to 'identify' attacker

Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 15:03
A stray dog that suffered from heavy injuries believed to have been caused by repeated blows from a blunt object was rescued in Naju, South Jeolla, on July 31. [COEXISTENCE OF ANIMAL RIGHTS ON EARTH]

A stray dog that suffered from heavy injuries believed to have been caused by repeated blows from a blunt object was rescued in Naju, South Jeolla, on July 31. [COEXISTENCE OF ANIMAL RIGHTS ON EARTH]

 
A stray dog with head injuries that appeared to have been caused by repeated blows was rescued in Naju, South Jeolla, leading an animal rights group to launch an investigation and emergency fund-raising campaign.
 
A resident found the adult dog on Thursday in a village in Naju, animal rights group Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth (CARE) said Tuesday. The dog appeared to have been struck multiple times in the head with a blunt object.
 

Related Article

A Naju shelter transferred the animal to a veterinary clinic for treatment. It is now in foster care while receiving continued medical attention.
 
“We want to identify the person who attempted to kill this dog and raise funds to help cover the cost of treatment,” CARE said in a public notice.
 
“Blunt force attacks like this often occur around the boknal season and are usually related to attempts to slaughter dogs for meat,” the group said. 
 
Boknal refers to the three hottest days of summer in the Korean lunar calendar. Roughly translated to the first, middle and end “dog days,” some Koreans ate bosintang (dog meat soup) on those days as it was believed to help combat the heat.
 
Legislation banning the dog meat trade in the country was passed in 2024 and will be enforced starting in February 2027.
 
CARE said it will conduct an on-site investigation and file a report with the police.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags korea naju dog animal abuse

More in Social Affairs

Haeundae a barren ghost town as vendors feel conned by beach blowout planner, city

Regulator likely to finalize penalties for SK Telecom over major data leak as early as this month

Public outcry leads to release of Korean student detained by U.S. ICE

Disaster response centers for heat waves, rains operating concurrently for second year straight

Man kills himself after allegedly murdering girlfriend, acquaintance amid string of 'intimate partner homicides'

Related Stories

Police investigate farm after hundreds of dog carcasses found in Gunsan

Abandoned dog rescued in mountains with 66-pound weight tied to neck

[WORD_ON_THE_WEB] 'The abuser must be arrested'

Gyeonggi to combat animal abuse after grisly cases

Sri Lankan migrant worker bound and lifted by forklift in case of workplace harassment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)