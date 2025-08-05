 We are a community
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 20:30
 
25080509-Cartoon

The Democratic Party is facing turbulence as allegations surfaced that Rep. Lee Choon-suak, head of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, conducted stock trades under an aide’s name during a plenary session. The scandal comes as the Lee Jae Myung administration pushes its ambitious “Kospi 5000” goal to boost the stock market and economy. Party leader Jung Cheong-rae has ordered an urgent internal probe, but opposition parties are demanding the lawmaker's resignation and legal action, warning that public trust in the ruling party is at risk.
