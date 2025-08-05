Are summits always courteous?

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Diplomatic etiquette is typically the hallmark of summit meetings, yet recent history offers a different picture. Few bilateral relationships have been as publicly awkward as the one between former Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump during his first term.In May 2018, Moon visited the White House. Before any discussion could begin, Trump kept Moon seated beside him for 36 minutes, fielding 28 questions from reporters — almost all on U.S. domestic politics. There was no interpretation into Korean because the exchanges were not part of the official summit agenda.Only at the end did Moon manage to offer a brief statement about close cooperation to ensure the success of the North Korea-U.S. summit. Trump cut him off, saying, “He probably said that before, so no need to translate,” and abruptly ended the appearance.A year later, in April 2019, Moon and his wife Kim Jung-sook were joined by Melania Trump for another meeting. Once again, Trump dominated, answering 14 questions from the press while the Korean couple remained silent.By September 2019, at the United Nations, the pattern repeated. Trump handled 17 press questions on his own, even intercepting one directed to Moon. The Korean side found itself sidelined in front of the global media.These episodes have returned to public attention as President Lee Jae Myung prepares for his first summit with Trump this month.Trump is known for rarely revising his impressions of people and for preferring brief, one- or two-page memos. Trump’s lingering favorable view of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meant that Shigeru Ishiba, who became prime minister after an intervening administration, was able to secure an early summit soon after Trump’s second-term victory and received notably cordial treatment from the outset.Moon, by contrast, drew Trump’s criticism. In an April 2021 email statement, Trump called him “a weak leader” and “ungrateful.” Such lingering perceptions could color the first encounter between Trump and Lee.The unease is amplified by the posture of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” circle. Hardline conservative figures aligned with him have openly questioned Korea’s presidential election and Lee’s foreign policy orientation, suggesting skepticism toward Seoul’s approach.Even a successfully concluded tariff negotiation does not guarantee a smooth summit. Seoul has presented its ability to block further openings in the rice and beef markets as a major achievement. Yet the White House struck a different tone. On July 31, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated that “Korea provided historic market access for American rice and other products,” a comment that undercut Seoul’s narrative. Trump has also signaled he will reveal the size of the “large investment” Korea pledged, likely through his social media accounts.Seoul’s original strategy of linking trade and security in a single package deal has not yielded the expected leverage. The “security bill” may only be beginning.The United States has already put “alliance modernization” on the summit agenda. The concept reflects the need to adapt to a changed security environment, including growing Chinese military capabilities. It could involve shifts in the role or size of U.S. Forces Korea. Trump may press Lee directly on whether the alliance will evolve to deter not only North Korea but also China.A half-century ago, U.S. statesman Averell Harriman famously remarked, “Summits are always courteous. Name-calling is for foreign ministers.” He captured the tradition that leaders maintain mutual respect while subordinates handle the tough negotiations.Trump has proven an exception. Victims already include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, publicly pressured in a live broadcast, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, ambushed with video-assisted misinformation.Lee must avoid becoming the next example. Without meticulous preparation, his first summit with Trump may prove anything but courteous.