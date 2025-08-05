The empire of tariffs

The world has been drawn into a tariff war. On April 2 this year, U.S. President Donald Trump declared what he called “Liberation Day,” imposing sweeping tariffs on some 200 countries. For the 8.2 billion people around the globe now tightening their belts because of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” strategy, the disruption to livelihoods feels unprecedented. Even the Roman Empire imposed only luxury and transit taxes on its provinces, maintaining a low-tariff economic sphere. Punitive, unilateral tariffs are a sign of imperial overreach, the reflex of a hegemon facing its limits. The question is whether such measures can truly revive America’s past glory.High tariffs run counter to market principles. Angus Deaton, a Nobel Prize-winning economist, has acknowledged that despite inequities in trade, free trade has been decisive in driving away famine and poverty. The eight decades of relative global peace following World War II were rooted in gradual multilateralism and the expansion of open trade. While theories of global exploitation once gained traction, 21st-century capitalism — bound together by dense networks of information and transport — relies on free trade as a shared imperative.Trump has broken with that flow. He imposed unilateral tariffs of 10 to 50 percent based on trade deficits, perceived friendliness and strategic value, demanding hundreds of billions of dollars in investments in return. In scale, it is the most sweeping “toll” in human history. Few expected that his signature MAGA slogan would translate into such antiglobal moves. These punitive measures turn the clock of civilization backward. Those who cheer are American capital owners, white middle-class voters and parts of the labor sector.The logic behind these tariffs appears erratic. Australia, with little to offer, won praise from Trump after conceding on beef market access. Vietnam, bombed by the United States decades ago, faces 20 percent tariffs. Canada, its closest neighbor, was hit with 35 percent. Impoverished Laos and Myanmar face 40 percent, effectively a policy of deprivation. Syria is set at 41 percent. Anti-U.S. governments like Serbia and Iraq face 35 percent, while Brazil under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been slapped with a 50 percent maximum, a reaction to his defiance. Switzerland faces 39 percent over “unpleasant currency moves.”Korea, by comparison, can hardly claim injustice. The nation’s postwar survival relied on U.S. economic aid that made up 70 percent of its budget in the 1950s. High import barriers in the 1960s allowed import-substitution industries to grow, and slogans urging the use of domestic goods became a national ethos. The “Miracle on the Han River” was made possible by low-tariff treatment from Washington, including "most favored nation status" under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT). Many assumed the Korea-U.S. FTA was the final chapter of mutual benefit, until Trump broke the promise.Trump slapped Korea with a 15 percent tariff and demanded $350 billion in investment. He declared that the sum would be “owned and controlled by the U.S., with the president deciding its allocation,” even summoning the Korean president within two weeks. Not even Roman emperors were so unilateral, and Qing emperors weighed the circumstances of tributary states before demanding presence. In Washington, U.S. troop burden-sharing could appear on the agenda, and Trump’s rapid-fire speech, peppered with slang, could leave little room for negotiation before a surprise agreement is pushed across the table. Should President Lee Jae Myung resist, Trump may threaten higher tariffs and investment demands. In his mind, “Korea is a cash box.”Globally, the chances of a retaliatory alliance are rising. The European Union, Japan and possibly Korea may discuss countermeasures. Korea, reliant on shipbuilding, autos, semiconductors and biotech, is unlikely to join such a coalition. But if a wounded EU tilts toward Russia or China, the geopolitical map could shift overnight. History shows that tariff wars can precede military conflicts, as with Spain, Britain and the Netherlands.Domestic discontent is also growing. Tariffs fill the state coffers, but inflation and declining corporate profits squeeze households. Americans remember the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, which imposed 40 to 59 percent duties on 20,000 imports and deepened the Great Depression. The Democratic Party has now taken to the streets, holding placards claiming Trump is taking $2,400 a year from the average family. How much faith voters place in his promise of welfare compensation remains to be seen. Meanwhile, even Antarctic penguins, facing a symbolic 10 percent tariff, seem to cry out in bewilderment to the rest of the world.