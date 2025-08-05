Korea begins removing loudspeakers along the DMZ amid calls for a strategic approach

The South Korean military has begun dismantling loudspeakers installed along the border for psychological broadcasts toward North Korea, in a move signaling a further easing of tensions. The decision follows the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts on June 11, just a week after the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration. The military plans to remove all fixed and mobile loudspeakers within the week.The loudspeakers had been reinstalled last June under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration after North Korea sent balloons carrying trash across the border. Mobile units were also deployed to resume psychological operations. In response, Pyongyang broadcast high-pitched noises and propaganda toward the South, aggravating tensions and disturbing border residents. Following Seoul’s suspension of broadcasts, Pyongyang turned off its speakers, leading to a fragile calm. Military officials described the current removal as a “practical measure to help ease tensions” and said they hope the North will respond with corresponding actions.Analysts caution, however, that sustainable dialogue with Pyongyang requires a more structured strategy. On July 28, Kim Yo-jong, deputy director of the Workers’ Party, dismissed Seoul’s steps — including the suspension of leaflet campaigns and broadcasts — saying they were “not worthy of praise.” Her remarks suggest that the North could demand more, potentially leveraging Seoul’s gestures to push for the suspension of U.S.-Korea joint drills or even challenge the alliance.Unilateral concessions without reciprocity risk undermining both inter-Korean engagement and coordination with Washington. After Kim’s statement, Minister of Unification Chung Dong-young indicated that he would recommend reviewing joint exercises. The decision to dismantle loudspeakers within a week has drawn some criticism as an overly one-sided approach.History shows that psychological operations along the border have been a sensitive issue for Pyongyang since the July 4, 1972 Joint Communiqué. Each round of inter-Korean talks has involved calculated use of these measures, with the North reacting sharply whenever the South deployed them. Experts note that the timing and substance of gestures toward Pyongyang should be calibrated to maximize impact and preserve negotiating leverage.Improving inter-Korean ties is essential to maintain stability on the peninsula amid global uncertainty. But goodwill alone is insufficient. A durable policy framework with clear goals and strategies — shielded from political swings — is critical. Without such consistency, even well-intentioned measures risk faltering with each change of administration.