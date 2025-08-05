Tariff deal brings relief, but the real work lies in the details

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The swift tariff agreement between Korea and the United States on July 31 brought temporary relief to the Korean economy. The deal eased some uncertainty just before the U.S. deadline for negotiations, reflecting how critical the stakes were for an export-driven country like Korea. On the surface, the agreed 15 percent reciprocal tariff rate appears broadly comparable to the arrangements Japan and the European Union secured.But now is not the time for self-congratulations. The agreement comes with no formal document, leaving ample room for conflicting interpretations and disputes in follow-up talks. The contrast was immediate. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Rutnick said the United States would take 90 percent of the returns from Korea’s investment fund, while Kim Yong-bum, policy chief at the presidential office, said profit-sharing terms had not been decided. For businesses facing this uncertainty, the deal feels far from final. Chey Tae-won, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Industry and Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan on Monday that the government must keep track of the details and develop a new trade strategy.Nontariff issues are another risk. Questions about online platform regulations or the export of high-precision mapping data could arise in future negotiations, affecting companies already worried about unequal treatment. Yet the government and parliament-controlling Democratic Party appear focused on declaring the agreement a success. Reports of officials gifting “Make America Shipbuilding Great Again” caps to U.S. counterparts or recalling the 2007 beef protests as a lighthearted anecdote do little to reassure the business community.The reality is stark. Korean exporters have effectively lost the protection of the Korea-U.S. FTA. Auto tariffs, which for Japan rose from 2.5 to 15 percent, now leave Korea disadvantaged without its previous zero-tariff status. Steel exports face a 50 percent product-specific tariff, threatening competitiveness. At home, corporate tax hikes and the so-called Yellow Envelope Law are adding further burdens to companies.U.S. President Donald Trump’s unpredictable negotiating style remains a major risk. The Korean government insists there were no talks on additional market openings for rice or beef, but Trump claimed on social media that Korea agreed to accept U.S. agricultural products. He could raise new demands, including defense cost-sharing, at the upcoming summit.This is no time for celebration. Until the summit concludes, the government must remain alert, prepare detailed strategies and focus on strengthening the substance of the agreement. The warning that “the devil is in the details” has never been more apt.