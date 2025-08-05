World Esperanto Congress and the dream of a common language

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Ludoviko Lazaro Zamenhof, an ophthalmologist from Russian-ruled Poland, was born into a Yiddish-speaking Jewish family. In his time, Eastern Europe — particularly the borderlands between Poland and Russia — was a patchwork of ethnic groups speaking different languages, often mired in conflict and mistrust. It was as if the biblical Tower of Babel had scattered tongues across the region, leaving neighbors unable to understand one another.Zamenhof, driven by an idealistic temperament, believed that a simple, neutral international language could foster tolerance and peace. His effort culminated in 1887, at age 28, when he published his first book, “Lingvo Internacia,” or “International Language.” He signed it with the pseudonym “Doktoro Esperanto,” meaning “Doctor Hopeful,” and the language soon became known simply as Esperanto.The idea resonated. By 1889, the first Esperanto magazine appeared, and in 1893, a formal association was organized. On Aug. 5, 1905, the first World Esperanto Congress was held in Boulogne-sur-Mer, a port city in northern France, gathering 688 participants including Zamenhof himself. It was a moment when the dream of a neutral international language — one that could allow the world to speak as equals — took tangible form.The annual congress endured setbacks over the decades. It paused during both world wars and shifted online in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet it continues to be celebrated each year, drawing enthusiasts from across the globe.Zamenhof’s ambition was never merely the invention of a language. He sought peace through mutual understanding. That aspiration lends a bittersweet note to today’s world. Modern technology, including artificial intelligence, can translate almost any language instantly. But seamless communication does not necessarily bridge divides or foster empathy. The spirit of tolerance and harmony that Zamenhof envisioned seems to drift further away, even as global connectivity grows.