Twins welcome back slugger Dean from injury

Trying to chase down the Hanwha Eagles for the top spot in the KBO, the LG Twins welcomed back first baseman Austin Dean from injury on Tuesday.Dean returned to his familiar spot as No. 3 hitter for Tuesday's home game against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.Dean hasn't played since July 1. He hit his 20th homer of the season that day but then complained of pain in his left side the following day, leading to a trip to the injured list.Through 75 games, Dean is batting .272/.369/.543 with 20 homers and 55 RBIs. At the time of his injury, the American infielder was second in the KBO in homers and tied for fourth in RBIs and on-base plus slugging.Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb said Dean will serve as designated hitter for Tuesday and again Wednesday, before returning to first base Thursday."With Austin back, I will be able to give some other players a breather," Youm said in his pregame media scrum. "Other regulars will get to sit out a couple of games down the road."To that end, veteran catcher Park Dong-won was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday, though Youm said Park will be available to pinch hit.The manager said Park will also begin Wednesday's game on the bench, with his backup Lee Ju-heon set to get a starting nod.Park, 35, has cooled off after an early-season power surge. He had 13 homers through May but has gone deep just five times over his past 42 games since the start of June.The Twins entered Tuesday trailing the Eagles by 0.004 points in winning percentage, with a win-loss-tie record of 61-40-2. The Eagles are 59-38-3.The Twins haven't been in first place since June 27.yonhap