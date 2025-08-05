Exclusive: Newcastle new boy Park Seung-soo wants to be 'better than Son Heung-min'
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 17:04
“I want to be better than Son Heung-min. I really believe I can be.”
With those words, 18-year-old winger Park Seung-soo departed for England on Monday, joining Newcastle United after making K League history with Suwon Samsung Bluewings.
Born in 2007, Park became the youngest player ever to debut, score and assist in Korea’s top flight. Now, he heads to the Premier League — not just to learn, but to prove himself.
Park made headlines during two recent friendlies in Korea, dazzling with a mazy dribble against Team K League and a sharp cutback that left Tottenham’s Djed Spence on the floor.
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe took notice, calling Park’s fearless play “impressive.” The Premier League itself spotlighted him in a recent article titled, “Why Newcastle signed the ‘Korean Mbappé.’”
The footballer's agency, FS Corporation, said nearly 10 clubs — including Denmark’s FC Midtjylland and Germany’s TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — showed interest, according to his agency.
“Park told us, ‘I’m confident. The Premier League is my dream. I’ll prove myself. Just believe in me,’” said an agency representative.
“Newcastle showed me a detailed development plan and even sent me a video about the club’s history,” Park said. “The passion of Newcastle fans reminded me of Suwon Samsung fans. That sealed it for me.”
At the club, he’s simply called “Park.”
“My name, Seung-soo, is hard to pronounce,” he said. “Kieran Trippier introduced me as ‘the guy from world-class Son Heung-min’s country.’” He added with a laugh, “I even did a comedy segment with Jacob Murphy, but I don’t think acting is for me.”
Park is known for his unpredictable dribbling rhythm — cutting inside and out with ease.
“There’s no one quite like me in Korea,” he said. He credits Baek Seung-joo, his coach at Maetan High School, for encouraging him to take risks.
“I watch Kaoru Mitoma and Kylian Mbappé on YouTube. One day, maybe people will call Mbappe the ‘French Park Seung-soo,’” he joked.
He thanked his boyhood club in Suwon, where he spent nine years. “I didn’t get to say goodbye to the fans, but I’m so grateful to the team staff for helping with my transfer,” he said. “I couldn’t watch Suwon’s latest game — I was in Singapore playing Arsenal — but I checked the result right after and told my teammates on the bus.”
Rather than going out on loan, Park will begin with Newcastle’s under-21 team, hoping to break into the senior squad.
“I believe if I perform, I’ll get my chance — and I’ll take it,” he said. “Players like Anthony Gordon and Anthony Elanga have power and pace, but they’re not unbeatable. I’m working on my strength — going from 79 to 84 kilograms [174 to 185 pounds] through weight training.”
Park is also known for his flamboyant goal celebration, inspired by a cartoon character playing guitar.
“Some think it’s cheesy, but I’m committed to the ‘delicious ramyeon’ celebration,” he said. “Coach Baek once joked I’d land a ramyeon commercial. I’ve been dreaming of it ever since. I like Shin Ramyun and Neoguri — if I score a lot, maybe the ad deal will come.”
While he wasn’t able to swap jerseys with Son Heung-min during Sunday’s farewell match, Park did get Son’s autograph on his own shirt.
“I want to become a world-class player recognized by everyone, just like Son,” he said. “I’m going to give it everything I’ve got so that my Premier League debut goal comes as soon as possible.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
