 Son Heung-min heads to U.S. with Los Angeles signing imminent — in pictures
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 21:01
Son Heung-min waves to fans at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on Aug. 5. [YONHAP]

Korean football star Son Heung-min departed from Incheon International Airport on Tuesday for the United States after greeting fans.
 
Son, 33, announed on Saturday that he would leave Tottenham Hotspur after a decade-long stint with the Premier League club, with reports suggesting that he is set to join Los Angeles FC in the MLS. 
 
The MLS club has yet to confirm the signing as of press time Tuesday.
 
 
Son Heung-min signs an autograph at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on Aug. 5. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min waves to fans at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on Aug. 5. [NEWS1]

Son Heung-min, far right, signs an autograph at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on Aug. 5. [NEWS1]

Son Heung-min looks on at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on Aug. 5. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min, center, looks on at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on Aug. 5. [YONHAP]

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
Son Heung-min heads to U.S. with Los Angeles signing imminent — in pictures

