Son Heung-min heads to U.S. with Los Angeles signing imminent — in pictures
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 21:01
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Korean football star Son Heung-min departed from Incheon International Airport on Tuesday for the United States after greeting fans.
Son, 33, announed on Saturday that he would leave Tottenham Hotspur after a decade-long stint with the Premier League club, with reports suggesting that he is set to join Los Angeles FC in the MLS.
The MLS club has yet to confirm the signing as of press time Tuesday.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
