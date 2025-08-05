Son Heung-min to travel to U.S. to sign with LAFC, sources say

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur will depart for Los Angeles on Tuesday to finalize his transfer to Major League Soccer club LAFC, sources in Korea's football circle said, following multiple reports of his imminent move to the club.Son appears to have already agreed to join the team, with only the signing and official announcement remaining.Earlier Tuesday, ESPN reported that the Korea national team captain is poised to sign with LAFC, with an unveiling expected as early as Wednesday.The reported transfer fee is approximately $26 million, according to ESPN. The BBC also cited a fee of about 20 million pounds, adding, "The final details of the transfer remain in discussion, but his move to LAFC is now considered subject just to the completion of paperwork and a medical."Son confirmed his departure from Tottenham on Saturday during a press conference in Seoul, calling it "one of the toughest decisions of my football career." He officially announced that he had "decided to leave the club this summer."He bid farewell to fans the following day during his final match for Tottenham in a preseason match at Seoul World Cup Stadium, concluding a nearly decade-long stint with the Premier League club.Although he did not name his next destination at the initial press conference, speculation immediately linked him to LAFC.Yonhap