Yang Min-hyeok dreams of wearing Son's number 'when I've built a great career'
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 15:48
Yang Min-hyeok isn’t ready for Son Heung-min’s No. 7 jersey just yet — but he’s dreaming of it.
The 19-year-old Tottenham Hotspur winger said Tuesday that he hopes to wear the club’s iconic No. 1 day, but only after building a career worthy of the legacy Son left behind.
“When I’ve built a great career like brother Heung-min and earned that level of respect, I’ll dream of taking on the honor of wearing the No. 7,” Yang said at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday before departing for Britain.
Tottenham will likely keep the No. 7 shirt unassigned for the 2025-26 season out of respect for Son, who wore the number for a decade before leaving the club this summer.
Yang made a brief appearance during Tottenham’s friendly against Newcastle United on Sunday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, coming off the bench in the second half. He showcased his blistering pace but failed to convert any chances.
The match also marked Son’s farewell appearance in a Spurs shirt.
Yang, who joined Tottenham in January, recalled, “Even though it was a relatively short time, I got close to Heung-min and learned a lot from him. It’s disappointing that it was his last game — he was such a big figure at the club. I wish we had more time together, but that was his choice. Even as he left, I felt like I gained so much from him. I started imagining that maybe one day, I’ll have a farewell like that too.”
After the game, Son joked about his relationship with the much younger teammate. “Min-hyeok has gotten so close to me, he even jokes around,” Son said with a laugh. “It’s hard to believe someone 14 years younger is like that.”
One playful exchange was caught on camera: Yang asked Son for his jersey, and Son affectionately ran a hand down his face. The two were later seen chatting with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in.
“I jokingly asked Heung-min for his jersey because I really wanted to exchange shirts,” Yang said. “But since it was his last match, he needed to keep it. Kang-in and I congratulated him on his final game, and we talked a lot about how he’s been resting and what comes next. I ended up wearing a shirt from his NOS7 brand instead — he gave them out to the players.”
Yang also shared lighthearted moments from their time as teammates. “Heung-min and I always ate together and sat next to each other on the bus. He would joke, ‘How much longer till we arrive? 10 minutes? If we’re late, you’re getting a flick on the forehead.’”
Tottenham’s squad flew back to the Britain on Monday, but Yang remained behind for another day. Some speculated he had forgotten his passport, but Yang explained otherwise. “I was supposed to travel with the team, but the club gave me a day off. I didn’t forget my passport — my mom had just come to pick me up, that’s all,” he said.
Now preparing for life at Tottenham without his mentor, Yang is focused on going it alone. “With Heung-min gone, I have to do this on my own,” he said. “I’m determined to push harder and give it everything.”
Born in 2006, Yang made his name at K League club Gangwon FC before signing with Tottenham in January. He spent the remainder of the season on loan at Championship side Queens Park Rangers. “It wasn’t easy joining midseason, and I wasn’t satisfied,” he admitted.
Yang has yet to confirm where he will play next season. “Nothing’s been decided yet,” he said. “I’ll talk with the club when I get back and see how things go.” He has drawn interest from clubs in France and Belgium, but another loan move to the English Championship appears likely.
“My priority is to play as many games as possible,” he said. “You need playing time to earn a call-up to the national team. I’m focusing on places where I can play. Heung-min shared his own struggles living abroad at a young age and told me I need to get stronger. Right now, being at a club where I can play is the best option.”
With the FIFA U-20 World Cup just a month away and the North and Central America-hosted 2026 World Cup a year out, Yang has his sights set on both.
“Playing for the national team is a huge honor,” he said. “If I perform well and get the call — whether it’s the U-20 squad or the senior national team — I’ll give it my all.”
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
