2 killed, 6 wounded in shooting at music festival after-party in downtown Los Angeles

A shooting erupted during a music festival after-party in downtown Los Angeles, killing two people and wounding six others early Monday, authorities said.Authorities first responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to shut down a “big party” after officers saw a person possibly armed with a gun go inside a building in a downtown warehouse district, said Officer Norma Eisenman. That person was arrested at the scene, she said.The party had been promoted on social media as an unofficial after-party for Hard Summer, a weekend techno-music festival held at Hollywood Park, about 9 miles away in Inglewood, KTLA-TV reported.Shortly after officers had cleared the area, police received a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. When the officers returned, they found one person dead and learned multiple people had been struck by gunfire, Eisenman said in an email.A male victim died at the scene and a female victim died at a hospital, Eisenman said. Six people were taken to hospitals in an unknown condition, she said.A man told KABC-TV that his 29-year-old son was one of the two people killed.“This senseless violence and loss of life is devastating and those who are responsible must be held accountable,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “There will be no tolerance for violence in this city. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”There was no information about a suspect or a motive. Investigators remained at the scene for hours.Tyrone Laney, who lives in a temporary housing encampment around the corner from where the shooting occurred, said the partygoers returned about an hour after police broke up the gathering late Sunday. He said he heard thumping music, and then, around 1 a.m., a burst of gunfire from what sounded like an automatic weapon.“It was pretty clear and loud [...] You knew that if those bullets landed in somebody, that they weren’t walking away from the situation,” Laney told the Los Angeles Times.AP