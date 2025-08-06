한미 관세 협상 마감 직전 1500억 달러 규모 조선 협력 패키지 확정
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 08:00
Korea and U.S. finalize $150 billion shipbuilding cooperation package ahead of August deadline
한미 관세 협상 마감 직전 1500억 달러 규모 조선 협력 패키지 확정
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 1-3, 2025
The shipbuilding project was the biggest contributor to Korea’s latest tariff agreement with the United States, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol on Wednesday as the two countries finalized the deal ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.
shipbuilding: 조선
contributor: 기여자
tariff: 관세
구윤철 부총리 겸 기획재정부 장관은 수요일(7월 30일) 조선 프로젝트가 막바지 한미 간 관세 협정에서 가장 큰 기여를 했으며 8월 1일 관세 협정 마감 기한을 앞두고 최종 타결할 수 있었다고 밝혔다.
“The most notable part of today’s agreement is the $150 billion Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation package, known as the MASGA [Make American Shipbuilding Great Again] project,” Koo said in a briefing held in Washington.
notable: 주목할 만한, 눈에 띄는
cooperation: 협력
구 부총리는 이날 워싱턴에서 열린 브리핑에서 “오늘 합의에서 가장 주목할 부분은 1500억 달러 규모의 한미 조선 협력 패키지 일명 마스가(MASGA·Make American Shipbuilding Great Again) 프로젝트”라고 말했다.
The briefing took place after U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his social network earlier in the day that his administration had agreed to lower the reciprocal tariff from the proposed 25 percent to 15 percent in return for Korea’s $350 billion investments that are “owned and controlled by the United States.” Of the amount, $150 billion is earmarked for the shipbuilding industry.
administration: 행정부
reciprocal: 상호간의
earmark: (특정 용도로) 배정하다
이날 브리핑은 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 이날 자신의 소셜미디어에 “미국 정부가 소유하고 통제하는” 한국 제공 3500억 달러 규모의 투자에 대한 대가로 상호 관세율을 당초 제안한 25%에서 15%로 낮추기로 합의했다고 밝힌 뒤 이루어졌다. 투자금 가운데 1500억 달러는 조선업에 배정됐다.
The project encompasses the construction of new shipyards in the United States, work force training in shipbuilding as well as ship construction and maintenance, repair and operations.
shipyard: 조선소
work force: 근로 인력
maintenance: 유지
이 프로젝트는 미국 내 새로운 조선소 건설과 조선 관련 인력 교육, 선박 건조 및 유지보수, 수리 및 운영 등을 포괄한다.
He said that the MASGA project is expected to be led by Korean shipbuilders, adding they are expected to play a key role in revitalizing the U.S. shipbuilding industry.
led by: ~이/가 주도하다
revitalize: 활성화 하다
그는 MASGA 프로젝트는 한국 조선업체가 주도할 것으로 예상하며, 이들이 미국 조선 산업을 활성화하는 데 핵심적인 역할을 할 것으로 기대한다고 덧붙였다.
Trump requested that shipbuilding in the United States proceed as quickly as possible, Koo added.
proceed: 진행하다
구 부총리는 트럼프 대통령이 미국에서 선박 건조가 최대한 빨리 이루어질 수 있도록 사업을 추진해 줄 것을 요청했다고 덧붙였다.
"The Korea-U.S. financial package is expected to be structured similarly to the $550 billion investment fund agreed upon between Japan and the United States," Koo said. "Considering the relative size of the Korean and Japanese economies, it's meaningful that we reached a deal at roughly 36 percent of Japan’s scale," he added, while noting that Korea and Japan recorded similar trade surpluses with the United States last year.
note: 언급하다
trade surplus: 무역 흑자
그는 또 “미 금융 패키지는 일본이 미국과 합의한 5500억 달러 규모의 투자 펀드와 유사한 방식으로 이루어질 계획”이라고 말했다. 이어 “한국과 일본의 경제 규모를 고려하면 일본에 비해 36% 수준의 규모로 합의했다는 측면에서 의미가 있다고 생각한다”라고 덧붙이며, 지난해 한국과 일본 모두 미국과의 무역에서 유사한 수준의 흑자를 기록했다는 점을 언급했다.
The $150 billion earmarked for the shipbuilding sector is more than double the roughly 90 trillion won ($65 billion) in total market capitalization of Korea's three largest shipbuilders: HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hanwha Ocean and Samsung Heavy Industries.
market capitalization: 시가총액
shipbuilders: 선박회사
조선 부문에 배정된 1500억 달러는 한국 3대 조선업체인 HD현대중공업, 한화오션, 삼성중공업의 시가총액(약 90조원)의 두 배를 웃도는 규모다.
Korea proposed further expanding the shipbuilding fund, but the United States expressed reluctance, saying that there aren't enough viable investment targets, according to presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-beom.
expand: 확대하다
viable: 실행 가능한
김용범 대통령실 정책실장에 따르면, 한국은 조선 산업 기금을 추가로 확대할 것을 제안했다. 하지만 미국 측은 현실적으로 이를 소화할 투자처가 충분치 않다며 난색을 표했다.
