Gov't to restructure business support to grow out of 'Peter Pan syndrome'
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 14:11
The government will overhaul business support by replacing size-based benefits with incentives tied to growth and innovation, aiming to end the “Peter Pan syndrome” — where companies avoid scaling up to maintain government support and avoid tighter regulations.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol announced the overhaul on Tuesday during the first meeting of a task force on growth strategy at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in central Seoul.
The meeting of the task force, which has replaced an emergency economic response task force, was attended by Koo along with Minister of SMEs and Startups Han Seong-sook, chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination Yoon Chang-ryeol and Senior Presidential Secretary for Economic Growth Ha Joon-kyung.
“We will thoroughly review Korea’s ‘Galápagos-style’ corporate regulations,” Koo said, referencing a term used to refer to the isolated nature of Korea's business environment. “We will shift away from support policies based on company size and focus on backing companies that actively pursue growth.”
Under the new plan, the government will offer support based on the substance of a company’s activities rather than its size — as measured by such criteria as number of employees and revenue by sector — and will gradually reduce benefits instead of cutting them off abruptly when a company grows.
Officials coined the phrase “Peter Pan syndrome” to describe a long-standing issue in Korea’s regulatory environment, where companies hesitate to grow beyond the small- or medium-sized category to avoid losing government support or facing stricter regulations. Critics say the current system punishes growth by reducing benefits and increasing regulatory burdens as companies scale.
To address this, the government plans to redesign support policies with a greater emphasis on a company’s investment activities and growth potential.
"The current system bases support solely on company size, but going forward, we will support companies based on substantial efforts to grow — such as AI development and aggressive investment," a Finance Ministry official said. "The government will gradually reduce support for companies that focus solely on maintaining the status quo."
The government intends to redesign the support framework as a gradual phase-out system. Rather than cutting benefits immediately once a company exceeds a certain size, the new policy would introduce a grace period and taper tax incentives over time to prevent what officials describe as a “support cliff.”
The government also plans to reexamine regulations tied to company size across various laws.
In many cases, companies designated as large business groups — such as those classified as groups subject to restrictions on mutual investment under the Fair Trade Commission — face blanket restrictions across multiple sectors.
Under the Software Industry Promotion Act, such companies cannot participate in government-backed software projects. And under the Banking Act, banks affiliated with these groups face a 5 percent cap on equity ownership when investing in private equity funds.
The government said it will revisit such rules to determine whether they align with the original purpose of each law and adjust the criteria accordingly.
The Finance Ministry also unveiled plans to reform criminal penalties for economic violations. The overhaul aims to reduce the criminal liability risk for CEOs and lower the regulatory burden on small- and medium-sized enterprises.
Rather than prioritizing criminal punishment, the new approach will emphasize financial penalties — such as fines, civil damages or administrative sanctions — especially in cases that do not involve serious violations or intentional misconduct.
In such cases, the government plans to either ease penalties or introduce exemptions from criminal liability. But in cases where victims are involved, the government said it will strengthen compensation requirements.
For more serious offenses — including malicious market manipulation or crimes that threaten public safety — the government said it will impose stronger penalties such as higher administrative fees and penalties.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
