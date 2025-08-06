The art of the spiel
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 19:43
Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol answers questions on pending issues related to Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations during a plenary session of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Aug. 6.
Koo rejected the claim that the United States will take 90 percent of the returns from a $350 billion Korea‑U.S. investment fund as “plainly unreasonable.”
Speaking at a plenary session of the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee, the minister acknowledged that the U.S. side made such a demand during recent bilateral trade talks, but added, “Our government has not reached any clear agreement on that.”
