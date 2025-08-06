 Runway rescue drill
At Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 1, the airport’s fire brigade conducts an emergency response drill on Aug. 5 in preparation for the opening of Runway 2. Once completed in September, the new runway will mark a historic milestone — Incheon will operate four runways for the first time, enabling up to 600,000 aircraft movements annually. [YONHAP]

