 U.S. fund Millennium entrusts $250 million to invest in Korean stocks: Sources
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 14:40
 
Millennium Management LLC's logo [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Global hedge fund Millennium Management has entrusted $250 million to a Seoul-based asset management firm to invest in Korea-listed companies, industry sources said Wednesday.
 
According to the sources, the New York-based hedge fund signed the consigned investment deal with Seoul-based Billionfold Asset Management.
 

Under the agreement, Billionfold Asset will manage the funds on behalf of Millennium, with the first round of investments to start this year.
 
A Billionfold Asset official declined to comment on the exact size and details of the agreement.
 
The arrangement by the U.S. hedge fund reflects a growing appetite for Korean stocks among foreign investors amid Korea's new administration's push to boost the local capital market.
 
President Lee Jae Myung has declared stocks to be "the core of a capitalist market economy" and vowed to make the local stock market more attractive and transparent.
 
The Kospi had risen 18.5 percent in the one month since President Lee took office in early June.
 

Yonhap
U.S. fund Millennium entrusts $250 million to invest in Korean stocks: Sources

