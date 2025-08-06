Korean literature sales boom overseas in wake of Han Kang's Nobel win
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 13:54
Overseas sales of Korean literature soared last year following novelist Han Kang’s Nobel Prize win, according to newly released data from the Literature Translation Institute of Korea (LTI Korea).
On Wednesday, LTI Korea said that sales of translated Korean literary works published with its support reached approximately 1.2 million copies in 2024, a 130 percent increase from the previous year’s 520,000 copies. The figures are based on a recent LTI Korea survey of international sales.
The average number of copies sold per title hit a record high of 1,271, the highest since LTI Korea began compiling such statistics.
Forty-five titles each sold more than 5,000 copies, and 24 of those surpassed the 10,000 mark. Among the top-selling titles were the 2023 English edition of “Greek Lessons” (2011) by Han Kang, the 2024 English edition of “Snowglobe” (2020) by Park So-young and the 2024 French edition of “The Dallergut Dream Department Store” (2020) by Lee Mi-ye.
Han’s Nobel Prize win in October last year was a key factor in boosting sales. LTI Korea has supported 77 of Han’s works in translation, which have been sold in 28 languages. Around 310,000 copies of her works were sold last year alone.
Notably, interest in Han’s backlist titles also surged. Nineteen works by Han published abroad before 2023 saw combined annual sales jump fivefold — from approximately 30,000 in 2023 to around 150,000 in 2024.
Sales also remained strong for other prominent Korean authors. The 2021 English version of “Cursed Bunny” (2017) by Chung Bora, 2021 English version of “Love in the Big City” (2019) by Park Sang-young and the 2021 German edition of “Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982" (2016) by Cho Nam-joo each sold more than 4,000 copies annually for the third consecutive year, securing their place as steady sellers.
Among genres, healing fiction — a category loosely defined by warm, comforting narratives — showed significant growth. Popular domestic titles such as “Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookstore” (2022) by Hwang Bo-reum, “Inconvenient Convenience Store” (2021) by Kim Ho-yeon and “Marigold Mind Laundry” (2023) by Yun Jung-eun have found enthusiastic readerships abroad.
Turkish publisher Destek Publishing sold over 80,000 copies of the 2023 Turkish edition of “Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookstore” in 2024. In Poland, “Inconvenient Convenience Store” moved more than 20,000 copies last year. Other genres, including graphic novels and science fiction and fantasy, also showed notable growth.
“Han Kang’s Nobel Prize in Literature last year clearly boosted the visibility of Korean literature abroad,” said Chon Soo-yong, president of LTI Korea. “This is a clear numerical indication of Korean literature’s potential for global expansion.”
The institute added that Korean literature is gaining a broader readership in North America and Europe, and that prestigious international publishers are increasingly committed to releasing Korean titles.
This, “combined with strong distribution networks and marketing strategies, has significantly improved global access to Korean books,” LTI Korea said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI HYE-RI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
