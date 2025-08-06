Yeosu hotel in hot water after guest receives towel labeled 'rag' during stay
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 10:48
A well-known hotel in Yeosu, South Jeolla, has come under fire after a guest reported receiving a towel labeled “rag” during their stay — just weeks after the city was embroiled in controversy over poor service toward solo diners.
A post went viral on Tuesday on an online community where a tourist shared a troubling experience at the hotel during a family trip.
The guest noticed the word “rag” written in Korean on a towel after using it to dry off their children, according to the post. The guest said they complained to hotel staff, who apologized and explained that the towel had likely been mixed in during the laundry process.
However, the hotel allegedly did not offer a replacement, and the guest resorted to using personal towels brought from home.
“I had high expectations because it was a hotel with a water park and we had traveled all the way to Yeosu,” the guest wrote. “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the word ‘rag’ on a towel we had used. It was the worst.
“The hotel and water park weren’t cheap, so it’s really disappointing that this happened,” the guest added. “It’s not something that can be easily understood.” The cost of a one-night stay at the hotel is reportedly around 400,000 won ($290).
“I felt incredibly uneasy. I began to question whether this place was hygienically safe,” the post continued. “Personally, I would never return.”
As the post gained traction online, the hotel issued an official apology, acknowledging that its response to the towel request fell short of its service standards.
“We deeply reflect on the fact that our handling of the situation did not meet the service level we strive for,” the hotel said. “In similar situations going forward, we will offer full refunds and enhance pre-inspections and service operations to minimize inconvenience to our guests.
“We sincerely apologize,” the hotel added. “The condition of the room and the response to the guest’s complaint are serious matters that we do not take lightly. We will thoroughly improve our operations.”
The Yeosu city government also responded, issuing verbal notice on hygiene practices and recommending preventive measures to the hotel.
Yeosu Mayor Jung Gi-myoung formally apologized in July after a YouTuber reported receiving poor service at a well-known restaurant in the city while dining alone.
The YouTuber said on July 3 she was told to “hurry up and eat” and was disparaged for “spending only 20,000 won” after waiting 20 minutes for her food. In response, Jung posted an apology on the city’s official website on July 24 and pledged to enhance service training and develop a customer service manual for solo diners.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
