Waterbomb combines music, audience interaction and water battles for immersive summer experience
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 16:21
In the midst of a record-breaking heat wave, one event is making waves — Waterbomb.
First launched in 2015 at Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul, this unique music festival pairs artists with audience members for massive water gun battles. What started as a blend of hip-hop, EDM and dance DJ performances has since grown to include K-pop and expanded into a nationwide tour in 2018, cementing its place as Korea’s flagship summer festival.
Each year, tens of thousands of attendees — geared up in crop tops, goggles and waterproof pouches — crowd toward the stage despite temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The signature feature is the water fighting: once the massive water cannons go off, jets of water rain down from all directions, blurring the line between stage and audience.
In 2023, a fan-captured video of singer Kwon Eun-bi from the event — highlighting her engaging performance amid the downpour — garnered over 7 million views on YouTube and earned her the nickname “Waterbomb Goddess.” This year, singer Park Jin-young took the spotlight by showing up in hot-pink vinyl pants, quickly becoming a trending topic across social media.
Waterbomb is a fully immersive, experience-based festival — every aspect of the day is curated as a single piece of content.
From the lineup and equipment to entrance routes, water spray timing and intensity, everything is planned with precision. Planning for the next year begins as soon as the summer ends. The team analyzes YouTube reviews and on-site feedback, and by October, stage designers and directors from Europe join in. This year, they introduced a real-time water fight broadcast system where winning teams receive branded merchandise.
Waterbomb is evolving into a global model for “K-festivals.” After debuting overseas in Tokyo, Nagoya and Bangkok in 2023, the festival expanded to 10 countries, including the United States, China and Dubai in 2024. This year, it’s branching out further into Hainan, Bali, Ho Chi Minh City and Macau.
But challenges remain — especially the issue of water. Every city has different sensitivities regarding the climate and environment, and concerns over excessive water usage are becoming more common. The time has come to think beyond just fun — we must now consider how we engage with each city and how responsibility is shared.
After performances in Seoul and Busan, the Waterbomb tour wraps up in Sokcho on Aug. 23. So how did this event become the hottest spot of the summer for Korea’s 20- and 30-somethings? The JoongAng Ilbo sat down with Lim Woo-sung, project manager of the organizer Madeone, the company behind Waterbomb, to learn more.
The following are excerpts from the interview, edited for length and clarity.
Q. How did the idea for Waterbomb come about?
A. From the beginning, we wanted it to be an experience-driven festival, not artist-driven. In 2015, when the festival launched, hip-hop and EDM were trending, and audiences were looking for interactive content — more than just watching performances. Experiential leisure was booming — from marathons to staycations and outdoor activities. That made us imagine a pool party for adults right in the middle of the city. Pool parties were starting to be seen in a healthier, more cheerful light. Above all, music festivals were becoming more mainstream.
Mixing water and music must have been a bold move for Korea's hot and humid summers. How did you work around that?
Summer is hot and humid, and even light rain can ruin the vibe. But holding the event indoors would have made it impossible to deliver Waterbomb’s identity. So we thought, why not actively use water as part of the concept? At the time, water guns were trending as a playful item on social media. The basic structure was inspired by the video game Battlegrounds, which was all the rage among people in their 20s and 30s. We brought together all the elements that scream summer — music, water guns and colorful outfits.
Every year, a new “Waterbomb Goddess” seems to make headlines. How did that trend start?
We look for artists who genuinely engage with the crowd — those who grab a water gun, get soaked on stage and sync with the festival’s rhythm. From the outset, we make it clear to performers that they’re not just guests but teammates helping to build the festival. Artists who meticulously prepare everything from their performance to their outfits and vibe generate the strongest reactions from both the stage and the crowd. That’s how those fan-cam videos go viral, and the “Waterbomb Goddess” title naturally emerges.
It’s not about exposure of the body — it’s about positive energy and a healthy kind of charm that elevates the mood. While there may be some negative perceptions, our focus is on empowering the artists to express themselves freely and ensuring the audience enjoys the experience.
Waterbomb is now seen as a cultural icon, would you agree?
It’s a once-a-year event, which gives it a special, irreplaceable identity. For today’s generation, taking photos is a form of self-expression, and a sense of belonging is important. So even during the ticketing stage, we split people into teams to increase engagement and build a unique Waterbomb “code” through repetition.
What do you pay the most attention to when planning the event?
From the moment attendees line up to enter to when they leave, we constantly ask: “Where could they feel uncomfortable?” Entry now takes just five to ten minutes on average. We've streamlined everything — from locker reservations and food preorders to the placement of rest areas and photo zones — to handle 20,000 people without chaos. Even the wait in line should feel like it's part of the content.
Around 60 to 70 percent of attendees are women, so we tailor every detail even more carefully. When lines get long, we hand out goods through sponsored booths. We place staff at photo zones to keep things moving. We’re constantly analyzing: Where do people want to rest? What kind of photo do they want to take? What would improve their wait? Just like how no one wants to eat at a restaurant without parking, we believe festivals need to offer the everyday comforts people expect if they’re going to be loved long-term.
Do brands play a big role at Waterbomb?
Brands are no longer just sponsors — they’re part of the show. They help co-create the experience beyond just placing logos. For example, our title sponsor’s brand colors were reflected in everything from audience styling to music content. As user-generated branded content spread across social media and festival styling became a trend, more beauty brands joined in. Brands now bring their own curated experiences, like a pop-up in Seongsu, making the festival denser and more exciting for everyone.
How do international audiences view Waterbomb?
Many see it as a K-pop festival and are most curious about the performers. But we want to showcase the experience beyond the stage, too.
Interestingly, the most common feedback is, “I’ve never been to a festival this kind and considerate.” From seamless communication with fans to entertaining the crowd even while they wait in line — even installing air conditioning and decor in the bathrooms — we go the extra mile. Many overseas festivals surprisingly lack these basic amenities.
What kind of festival does Waterbomb strive to be?
At the heart of it, we want Waterbomb to be a summer event that’s fun for anyone who attends.
Each year, we put more thought into the experience we want to create. This year, we even designed our own water gun — complete with a user experience-driven patent — and added decorative charms to match the customization trend. Given that water is central to our content, environmental concerns are always part of the conversation. We cap water usage and collaborate with environmental organizations to upcycle used plastic water guns into photo zone props. We’re careful not to appear greenwashed.
Ultimately, we aim to create a “play platform” that allows everyone to enjoy the festival in their own way. Waterbomb isn’t just about watching a concert — it’s about creating your own summer inside the world of Waterbomb. We hope it becomes a cultural marker, something people associate with the season — a memory that defines summer itself.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM SE-RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)