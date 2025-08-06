Lilies bloom and fade in quiet resilience (KOR)

A brief gust of cool wind prompted me to stroll through the garden, where summer had already taken root. The lilies were in their fleeting cycle of bloom and decay. Lilies are quintessential bulb plants, storing nutrients in their roots to produce flowers the following year. Tulips, daffodils, and Muscari share the same trait, yet unlike them, lilies bloom in summer rather than spring. That timing holds the secret to their grandeur. Drawing not only from their bulbs but also from the energy accumulated through months of photosynthesis, they open blossoms of unmatched size and fragrance.Lilies are found across the temperate zones of the Northern Hemisphere, and Korea has its own native species. Locally, we call themrather than the Sino-Korean term for lily. Varieties such as(morning-star lily),(Lilium elegans),(tiger lily), and(Manchurian turk’s-cap lily) bear reddish flowers speckled with black, unlike the white lilies more familiar in the West. Abroad, these vibrant species are often called tiger lilies. The Chinese characters for lily — 百合 — do not mean “white flower,” but rather “a hundred joined as one,” a reflection of the bulb’s layered scales forming a single root.The genus name in the West, Lilium, carries the sense of “true” or “authentic.” In European tradition, lilies held elevated status. In Greek and Roman mythology, the flower symbolized Hera, queen of the gods. Royal crests and coats of arms often incorporated its form, making the lily a mark of nobility. I planted lilies in my own garden about eight years ago. They usually bloom amid the heat and monsoon rains, often escaping my attention, yet they unfailingly release large blossoms and fill the air with fragrance.This season, I cut a few stems to place in a vase by my desk. Plants never withhold effort because it is too hot or too cold. They simply strive, rooted in place, exhausting themselves to fulfill their brief purpose. In that quiet persistence lies a reminder: Some things cannot be changed, and the best we can do is adapt and give our all where we are planted.잠깐 불어온 찬바람 덕에 모처럼 용기를 내어 정원을 서성였다. 정원엔 어느새 여름꽃, 백합이 피었다 지는 중이었다. 백합은 뿌리에 영양분을 비축한 뒤 다음 해 꽃을 피우는 데 쓰는 대표적인 알뿌리식물이다. 뿌리에 영양분을 비축하는 식물로는 튤립·수선화·무스카리도 있지만, 백합은 봄이 아니라 여름에 꽃을 피운다. 여기에 바로 백합이 왜 그토록 커다란 꽃을 피울 수 있는지, 그 비밀도 담겨있다. 알뿌리뿐 아니라 봄부터 광합성 한 영양분까지 잘 끌어모아 꽃을 피우니 그 크기와 향기가 타의 추종을 불허할 정도가 되는 셈이다.백합은 북반구 온대지역에 골고루 분포해 우리나라에도 자생 백합이 있다. 그런데 우리는 백합보다는 우리말인 ‘나리’를 쓴다. 하늘나리·틈나리·참나리·말나리 등이 있다. 그런데 우리 자생 나리는 흰색이 아니라 붉고 검은 반점이 있는 꽃을 피워, 서양에서는 ‘타이거 릴리’라고 부른다. 백합을 한자로 ‘흰 백’이 아니라 ‘일백 백(百)’에 ‘합할 합(合)’ 자를 쓰는 건, 뿌리 모양 때문이다. 하나의 뿌리처럼 보이지만, 비늘 같은 수많은 쪽이 합쳐져서 하나를 이룬다.서양이 자생지인 백합은 속명이 릴리움(Lilum)인데 ‘진짜’라는 의미가 담겨 있다. 서양에서 백합은 역사적으로 대접이 좀 달랐다. 그리스·로마 신화 속에서는 여신계 최고 수장, 헤라의 상징이고, 왕실과 귀족의 문장에도 백합을 많이 담았다. 우리 집 정원에 백합을 심은 건 8년 전쯤이다. 늘 장마와 열기 속에 피어나 내 관심에서 벗어날 때가 많지만, 묵묵히 큰 꽃을 피워내고 온 정원에 향기를 내뿜는다.정원에서 한두 송이 잘라와 책상 앞 꽃병에 꽂아두었다. 더워서 안 피고, 추워서 안 피는 일은 식물에겐 없다. 죽을힘을 다해 그냥 자리에서 최선을 다 할 뿐이다. 바꾸지 못할 일은 그저 열심히 잘 적응해야 하는 듯하다.