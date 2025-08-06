Senior lawmaker faces allegations of proxy stock trading during Assembly session (KOR)

Rep. Lee Choon-suak, a four-term lawmaker from the Democratic Party and chair of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, is facing allegations of trading stocks under another person’s name during a plenary session on Aug. 4. A photo released by a local media outlet on Aug. 5 showed Lee looking down and operating his phone while the session was in progress. The report alleged that he executed multiple split trades of Naver shares in lots of five, checked real-time price quotes, and even placed correction orders during the meeting.The incident immediately drew comparisons to the 2023 scandal involving former Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk, who faced public outrage for trading cryptocurrency during a standing committee meeting. This time, however, the controversy involves a senior lawmaker in a key leadership position.The suspicion extends beyond inappropriate behavior to potential violations of law. The account used for the trades reportedly belonged not to Lee, but to his aide, identified only as Cha. According to reports, the purchases exceeded 100 million won ($72,500). The opposition People Power Party accused Lee of engaging in an illegal nominee account transaction, calling it a “serious crime that undermines small investors,” and demanded his resignation as committee chair. The party said it would file an ethics complaint and a criminal referral under the Real-Name Financial Transactions Act and the Public Service Ethics Act.Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae has ordered the party’s ethics inspection team to launch an urgent inquiry. The Lee Jae Myung administration has promoted its goal of ushering in a “KOSPI 5000” era, and any perception of insider or proxy trading by senior lawmakers could carry serious political repercussions. Public records from March showed that Lee and his family declared no stock holdings. If the allegations of nominee ownership prove true, the issue could escalate beyond ethics to legal accountability.Lee apologized for opening a stock-trading app during the session but denied making trades through another person’s account. His aide claimed that Lee had mistakenly taken the aide’s phone into the chamber and opened the trading screen by accident. The explanation has drawn widespread skepticism.Complicating matters is Lee’s role as head of the Economy Division 2 under the presidential National Policy Planning Committee, which oversees a task force on artificial intelligence policy. The stocks captured in the photos were reportedly linked to the “National AI Project” announced a day earlier, raising potential conflict-of-interest concerns.The controversy has cast an early shadow over the ruling party during a politically sensitive period. Public attention is now on whether the Democratic Party will thoroughly investigate the allegations and hold its senior lawmaker accountable.국회 법제사법위원장인 이춘석 더불어민주당 의원이 국회 본회의장에서 차명 주식 거래를 했다는 의혹이 제기됐다. 지난 4일 국회 본회의에 참석한 이 의원이 고개를 숙이고 휴대전화로 주식을 거래하는 사진이 어제 한 언론사에 의해 공개된 것이다. 해당 매체는 이 의원이 본회의 도중 여러 차례 고개를 숙인 채 네이버 주식을 5주씩 분할 거래하고, 실시간 호가를 확인하거나 정정 주문을 내기도 했다고 보도했다. 2023년 민주당 소속 김남국 전 의원이 국회 상임위원회 회의 중 코인 거래를 한 것이 드러나 논란 끝에 탈당했었는데, 이번엔 상임위원장인 여당의 4선 중진 의원이 물의를 일으킨 것이다.이 의원의 행위는 부적절한 처신을 넘어 실정법 위반 소지까지 제기된다. 이 의원이 휴대전화에서 사용한 계좌 주인 이름이 이 의원 본인이 아니라 보좌관 차모씨이기 때문이다. 보도에 따르면 해당 계좌의 주식 매입 금액은 1억원 이상이었다. 야당인 국민의힘은 이 의원에 대해 “주식 차명 거래는 금융실명법 위반으로 개미 투자자를 등쳐먹는 중대 범죄”라고 비난하며 법사위원장 사퇴를 요구했다. 국회 윤리위 제소와 함께 금융실명법 및 공직자윤리법 위반 혐의로 고발할 뜻까지 밝혔다.정청래 민주당 대표도 당 윤리감찰단에 긴급 진상조사를 지시했다. 이재명 정부가 ‘코스피 5000’ 시대를 목표로 하는 만큼 이 사건의 여파가 만만찮을 수 있음을 감지한 것이다. 지난 3월 국회의원 재산공개 자료에 따르면 이 의원과 가족은 보유 주식이 전혀 없다고 신고했다. 차명 주식 보유가 사실로 드러날 경우 단순한 윤리 차원의 문제가 아니라 실정법 위반 문제로 확대될 수 있다.문제가 터지자 이 의원은 “본회의장에서 주식 화면을 열어본 부분은 변명의 여지가 없고 진심으로 사과드린다”면서도 “타인 명의로 주식 계좌를 개설해 차명 거래한 사실은 없다”고 해명했었다. 해당 보좌관은 이 의원이 본회의장에 들어갈 때 자신의 휴대전화를 잘못 가져간 뒤 주식 창을 연 것 같다는 취지로 해명했다. 상식적으로 납득하기 어려운 해명이었다. 결국 이 의원은 민주당을 탈당하고 법사위원장직도 사임했다.하지만 탈당과 사임으로 끝낼 일이 아니다. 이 의원은 대통령 직속 국정기획위원회 경제2분과장이다. 해당 분과에 AI 정책을 다루는 TF가 속해 있다. 더구나 사진에 나오는 주식들은 공교롭게 그제 발표된 ‘국가 AI 프로젝트’ 관련 종목들이다. AI 정책 결정 책임자로서 직무 관련성을 의심할 수밖에 없다. 탄핵에 따른 정권 교체 초기에 여권에서 이런 논란이 불거지는 것 자체가 불미스러운 일이다. 민주당이 진실을 제대로 밝히고 그에 따른 책임을 묻는지 국민이 지켜볼 것이다.