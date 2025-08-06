2NE1's Park Bom to step back to focus on health
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 19:24
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Park Bom, a member of the iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1, will temporarily step away from group activities to focus on her health, her agency D-Nation Entertainment announced Wednesday.
“We are deeply saddened to deliver this news, especially as so many fans have shown their support for 2NE1’s full-group activities,” the agency said in a statement. “Since medical staff recently advised that she needs sufficient rest and stability, we reached this unavoidable decision after careful discussion.
“We kindly ask fans to support Park Bom’s recovery. We also hope fans will continue to cheer on Sandara Park, CL and Gong Min-ji, who will give their best to ensure Park’s absence is not felt.”
Park, 41, also did not appear at the “Waterbomb Busan 2025" music festival, where she had been scheduled to perform on July 26.
The singer debuted in 2009 as a member of 2NE1 under K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment, when 2NE1 was first introduced to the K-pop scene through the song “Lollipop,” released in collaboration with boy band Big Bang.
2NE1 was promptly nicknamed the “female Big Bang” and made its official debut in May that year through its “Fire” (2009). The group went on to release hits such as “I Don’t Care” (2009), “Can’t Nobody” (2010), “I Am The Best” (2011) and “I Love You” (2013).
