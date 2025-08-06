 Blackpink's Rosé nominated for 8 MTV Video Music Awards
Blackpink's Rosé nominated for 8 MTV Video Music Awards

Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 12:55
Blackpink's Rose at the ″Summer Swag 2025″ show on June 28 in Incheon [NEWS1]

Blackpink's Rose at the ″Summer Swag 2025″ show on June 28 in Incheon [NEWS1]

 
Rosé of girl group Blackpink nabbed eight MTV Video Music Award nominations for her "APT." (2024) collaboration with Bruno Mars, the highest number for any K-pop artist this year.
 
Rosé's "APT." has been nominated for the Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects. Her solo track "toxic till the end" (2024) was nominated for the Best K-pop category, giving her eight in total.
 

"I have just heard that I've received eight VMA nominations," she said in a video uploaded to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning. "I am beyond shocked. I'm absolutely speechless. This is a crazy day. It's really really wild. What's happening?"
 
Her fellow Blackpink bandmates — Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa — also nabbed nominations, along with BTS's Jimin, girl groups aespa and Katseye and boy band Stray Kids.
 
Other Best K-pop category nominees are Jennie's "Like Jennie," Jisoo's "Earthquake," Lisa's "Born Again," aespa's "Whiplash" (2024), Jimin's "Who" (2024) and Stray Kids' "Chk Chk Boom" (2024).
 
Katseye was nominated for the Push Performance of the Year category for its song "Touch" (2024).
 
This year's MTV VMAs will take place on Sept. 7 at the New York UBS Arena.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Rosé Blackpink Stray Kids aespa Katseye VMA MTV

