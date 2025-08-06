Blackpink's Rosé nominated for 8 MTV Video Music Awards

Tomorrow X Together to perform at major Japanese domes as part of world tour

DAY6 to embark on 'The Decade' world tour for 10th anniversary of debut

'KPop Demon Hunters' songwriter EJAE finally hits the big time after 'Golden' climbs charts globally

aespa to begin Asian leg of world tour with Seoul shows this month

Related Stories

Rosé only K-pop nominee in category outside K-pop at AMAs

aespa, Katseye to perform at this year's Summer Sonic Festival in Japan

Rosé's music copyrights move to U.S. as singer exits Komca membership

Blackpink's Rosé signs with The Black Label and is 'preparing new music'

Blackpink's Rosé tests positive for Covid-19