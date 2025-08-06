 EXO's Chanyeol to celebrate 1 year anniversary of solo debut with special concert
EXO's Chanyeol to celebrate 1 year anniversary of solo debut with special concert

Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 16:41
Chanyeol of boy band EXO poses for photos at a launch event held at the Ceramath flagship store in southern Seoul on Nov. 22, 2024. [NEWS1]

Chanyeol of boy band EXO will celebrate the one-year anniversary of his solo debut with a special concert titled "Upside Down: Sound Stage" on Aug. 31 at Yes24 Live Hall, his agency SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.
 
The event will take place a week after he releases his second solo EP "Upside Down" on Aug. 25. The event will feature a full lineup of performances from his solo discography, according to his agency.
 

A poster for the concert was unveiled Wednesday through EXO’s official social media channels.
 
Ticket reservations will open on Yes24, with a fan club presale for EXO-L membership holders starting Aug. 13 at 8 p.m., followed by general ticketing on Aug. 14.
 
A poster for Chanyeol's solo concert “Chanyeol [Upside Down : Sound Stage]” [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Chanyeol’s upcoming album and anniversary performance are expected to highlight the singer’s growth as a solo artist and showcase the range he’s built over the past year, according to SM Entertainment.
 
Chanyeol debuted with EXO in 2012, rising to prominence as part of the band’s vocal and rap line. EXO’s hit songs include "Growl" (2013) and "Call Me Baby" (2015).

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
