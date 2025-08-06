Girl group i-dle throws first pitch at LA Angels game
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 14:10
- YOON SO-YEON
Girl group i-dle threw the ceremonial first pitch at an LA Angels home game on Monday as part of the MLB team's Korean Cultural Heritage Night celebration, the group's agency Cube Entertainment said Wednesday.
The quintet threw the pitch at LA Stadium before the game between the LA Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays began on Monday evening.
The group also performed hits such as "Tomboy" (2022), "Wife" (2024) and "Queencard" (2023). It was the first time that a group has sung its own songs at an Angels' home game, according to Cube Entertainment.
"We are so honored to take part in the ceremonial first pitch in MLB," said member Yuqi. "I was able to throw the ball thanks to [player] Kim Byung-hun's tips. We had such a nice time performing together."
The Angels beat the Rays 5-1 on Monday.
