Girl group i-dle throws first pitch at LA Angels game

Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 14:10
Girl group i-dle takes a photo at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Los Angeles after throwing its first ceremonial pitch for the LA Angels and Tampa Bay Rays game on Aug. 4. [LA ANGELS]

Girl group i-dle threw the ceremonial first pitch at an LA Angels home game on Monday as part of the MLB team's Korean Cultural Heritage Night celebration, the group's agency Cube Entertainment said Wednesday.
 
The quintet threw the pitch at LA Stadium before the game between the LA Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays began on Monday evening.
 

The group also performed hits such as "Tomboy" (2022), "Wife" (2024) and "Queencard" (2023). It was the first time that a group has sung its own songs at an Angels' home game, according to Cube Entertainment.
 
"We are so honored to take part in the ceremonial first pitch in MLB," said member Yuqi. "I was able to throw the ball thanks to [player] Kim Byung-hun's tips. We had such a nice time performing together."
 
The Angels beat the Rays 5-1 on Monday.
 
Member Yuqi of girl group i-dle throws her first ceremonial pitch for the LA Angels and Tampa Bay Rays game on Aug. 4. [LA ANGELS]

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
