'KPop Demon Hunters' songwriter EJAE finally hits the big time after 'Golden' climbs charts globally
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 07:00
Korean American singer-songwriter EJAE spent years chasing a dream that never came to fruition — until a song about embracing one’s light made her the voice behind “KPop Demon Hunters,” the Netflix animated sensation captivating audiences worldwide.
The film, since it was released on June 20, is making waves across the globe with its unexpected success, by seamlessly combining the uniquely Korean motif of shamanistic idol warriors with the high-energy aesthetics of K-pop and action fantasy.
According to streaming content aggregator FlixPatrol on Monday, the film remains in the top 10 in 93 countries on Netflix even a month and a half after its release.
At the heart of the film’s story is its theme song, “Golden,” which embodies the protagonist Rumi’s journey of self-acceptance and resilience. The track’s explosive high notes and dramatic composition underscore the emotional core of the narrative.
The song’s writer and vocalist, 33-year-old EJAE, whose real name is Kim Eun-jae, is living proof of the track’s message — “I’m done hidin’, now I’m shinin'.”
EJAE, who trained for over a decade as a singer under SM Entertainment but never debuted, overcame years of disappointment to emerge now as one of the industry’s most sought-after singer-songwriters.
“I never imagined this film and its soundtrack would be loved so widely,” she said in a written interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on Saturday.
Having previously worked on songs for leading K-pop artists including Bae Suzy, Twice, Red Velvet and aespa, EJAE joined the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack team in 2020 through a recommendation from a fellow musician.
While writing “Golden,” she poured in her experiences as a former trainee and the struggles of being an unknown composer.
“I always hoped my long training years wouldn’t be in vain,” she said. “It feels like fate that I’m finally reaping the rewards now.”
“Golden” topped Britain’s Official Singles Chart on Aug. 1 and reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart released on Aug. 2. The song has gone viral on social media, with countless artists participating in the “Golden” cover challenge in an attempt to nail the sky-high notes.
Netflix has selected “Golden” as its submission for the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards next year. Some industry watchers speculate that “KPop Demon Hunters” could follow in the footsteps of Disney’s “Encanto” (2021), which was nominated for Best Original Score and Best Original Song and won Best Animated Feature at the 94th Academy Awards.
Born in 1991, EJAE spent over 10 years as a trainee with SM Entertainment, only to have multiple debut opportunities fall through. She also excelled academically, attending a foreign school in Korea before enrolling at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. In 2011, she appeared on a KBS morning program as the granddaughter of actor and former lawmaker Shin Young-kyun.
Although EJAE was already familiar with K-pop’s narrative style, “KPop Demon Hunters” marked her first time composing for a film soundtrack.
“I focused on crafting music that could sincerely convey the emotions of the characters while enriching the overall story,” she said.
EJAE revealed more about her past and her newfound success. Following are excerpts from an interview with EJAE, edited for length and clarity.
Q. “Golden” is topping charts around the world. How do you feel about the response?
A. From the beginning, I truly loved this film and the song. I was genuinely proud of the final product. I’ve always believed that music transcends language and conveys emotion in a way everyone can relate to. This experience really reaffirmed the power of music for me.
How difficult was it to sing the high notes in the song?
I wanted the melody to reflect both Rumi’s vocal prowess and her fierce determination to seal the magical barrier of Honmoon. So, I intentionally wrote a challenging vocal line. Through this song, I discovered new territory in my own voice. I just followed where the melody took me, and suddenly I was hitting an A5 note, which is comparable to the upper falsetto range for male vocalists. It was a tough challenge, but one that helped me grow as both a composer and a singer.
How was composing for a film different from working on K-pop tracks?
When writing K-pop songs, it’s all about crafting a strong concept that matches the group’s identity and style. You want to reinforce the group’s image and build a sonic bridge between them and their fans. But with film music, every lyric and melody needs to align directly with the story. The music has to enrich the characters and narrative, while still being catchy and enjoyable to listen to.
The “Golden” cover challenge on social media is trending among singers. Are there any covers that stood out to you?
I’ve been so impressed by how each artist interprets the song in their own way. Bada’s cover was especially memorable. I even posted on social media that I was a longtime [girl group] S.E.S. fan and that I was honored and grateful. She’s truly a vocal queen.
How do you look back on your time as an SM trainee?
It was a valuable experience with no regrets. Training taught me persistence and dedication, and gave me a deep understanding of the K-pop industry. I still draw on those lessons when I write today. Over time, I realized I was more passionate about songwriting than performing. The dream that 11-year-old EJAE once held came true — just in a different way.
How did you overcome the setbacks of not debuting?
I always believed that everything happens for a reason. Looking back, I feel like my life is proof of that. I gave my all to every opportunity and did everything with sincerity. That’s what led me to where I am now. Songwriting was also my greatest source of healing — it helped me make sense of what I was going through and process my emotions. I never gave up on the hope that all those years of effort as a young trainee wouldn’t be in vain. Seeing it all come to fruition now feels like destiny.
There’s talk of an Oscar nomination. How do you feel about that?
Even being considered would be a dream come true. This might be the first animated film to spotlight Korean culture on such a large scale, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together.
With so much buzz, you’re probably getting a flood of new offers. What’s next for you?
I’ve definitely noticed an uptick in interest from both Korea and the United States. I’m continuing to work with artists in both countries. I’ll keep doing my best to grow into an even better songwriter.
