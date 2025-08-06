Lee Min, member of vocal duo As One, dies at 46
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 17:09
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Lee Min, a member of the female vocal duo As One, died on Tuesday. She was 46.
Lee, whose legal name was Lee Min-young found dead at her home Tuesday evening, according to her agency, Brandnew Music, which did not specify a cause but said police are investigating the circumstances.
As One, consisting of Lee and fellow singer Crystal, debuted in 1999. The duo was known for hits such as “Day by Day” (1999), “Desire and Hope” (2001) and “I’m Fine” (2001).
Lee remained active in the music scene until recently, appearing on KBS 2TV’s music talk show “The Seasons: Park Bogum’s Cantabile” on July 4 as a featured artist on a single by comedians Moon Se-yoon and rapper Hanhae. As One released the single “Happy Birthday to You” in June. She also worked as a music teacher alongside her performing career.
Lee married her husband, a former office worker, in Hawaii in 2013.
“We ask that people refrain from excessive speculation until the investigation concludes,” a Brandnew Music spokesperson said.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
