New girl group trained under first U.S.-based K-pop agency to drop first EP on Aug. 13
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 15:50
-
- KIM JU-YEON
A new girl group trained under a K-pop agency helmed by star choreographer Lia Kim and former SM Entertainment producers behind EXO and Girls' Generation is set to make its official debut with its first EP on Aug. 13.
AtHeart will release its first EP, "Plot Twist," on Aug. 13, its agency, Titan Content, said Wednesday.
AtHeart released its pre-debut single, "Good Girl," on May 29. The multinational group is made up of seven members from Korea, the United States, the Philippines and Japan.
The group’s name fuses “heart” — symbolizing mind, heart, and love — with “at,” reflecting their mission to connect and share those feelings with everyone, according to the agency.
The group first garnered attention as the first group to debut under Titan Content, the first K-pop agency to be based in the United States and founded by a team of well-known creators in the K-pop industry. The firm was launched in April 2023.
Its founding team included former SM Entertainment CEO Nikki Semin Han, CEO Katie Kang — who pioneered SM Entertainment's casting and training process — Chief Performance Officer Lia Kim and Chief Visual Officer Guiom Lee. Han, SM Entertainment’s former co-CEO from 2017 to 2019, oversaw the debut of K-pop acts such as BoA, Girls' Generation, EXO and Super Junior during his 17 years at the company.
Titan Content announced in April the first closing of its Series A funding round at the end of March, without disclosing the amount.
The firm said it plans to create a virtual group and is currently producing a reality show that discovers K-pop talents in the United States in partnership with The Gurin Company.
