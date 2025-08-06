aespa to begin Asian leg of world tour with Seoul shows this month
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 12:15
Girl group aespa will perform in 10 cities across Asia as part of the Asian leg of its "aeXIS Line" world tour, its agency SM Entertainment said Wednesday.
The quartet announced the first stops on its third world tour on Wednesday, with 20 concerts in nine cities across Asia.
Starting with three concerts in Seoul on Aug. 29, 30 and 31, aespa will travel to Fukuoka for concerts on Oct. 4 and 5, followed by stops in Tokyo on Oct. 11 and 12, Aichi on Oct. 18 and 19, Tokyo again on Nov. 8 and 9, Bangkok on Nov. 15 and 16 and Osaka on Nov. 26 and 27. Next year, they will then head to Hong Kong on Feb. 7 and 8, Macau on March 7 and 8 and Jakarta on April 4.
More stops will be added at a later date, according to SM Entertainment.
After the Seoul concerts, aespa is set to release its sixth EP "Rich Man" on Sept. 5.
The album will have six tracks, including the title track. The new songs will display a different style compared to the band's previous song "Dirty Work," according to the agency.
