 Actor Hong Jin-kyung divorces husband after 22 years, Dispatch reports
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 12:14
Actor Hong Jin-kyung on Jan. 8 [NEWS1]

Actor Hong Jin-kyung has divorced her husband after 22 years of marriage, according to a report by entertainment outlet Dispatch on Wednesday.
 
The outlet reported that the divorce wasn't the fault of either party and that the two have "agreed to live their own lives."
 

"They lived 22 good years and just agreed to spend the rest of their lives happily apart," an insider was quoted as saying by Dispatch.
 
Hong tied the knot in 2003 with a former businessman of five years her senior after dating for five years. The two had a daughter in 2010.
 
The daughter has "also supported their divorce" and wants to maintain a good relationship with both sides of her family, according to the report.
 
Hong debuted as a model in 1993 and has been active as an entertainer and YouTuber.
 
She is set to appear on comedian Jung Seon-hee's YouTube channel and announce the details of her divorce, according to a report by Osen.
 
Hong is reportedly staying abroad as of press time and shot the video beforehand, the report said.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Hong Jin-kyung divorce marriage

