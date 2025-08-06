 Park Bo-gum adds Mexico, Chile stops to 'Be With You' fan tour
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 15:08
Actor Park Bo-gum [NEWS1]

Actor Park Bo-gum will add additional stops to his 2025 fan meet-and-greet tour “Be With You.”
 
The tour will add stops in Monterrey and Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 17 and 19, respectively. The actor will then visit Sao Paulo on Sept. 21 and Santiago, Chile, on Sept. 24, the actor’s agency, The Black Label, said Wednesday. 
 

Before heading to the Americas, Park will meet fans on Aug. 14 in Singapore; Aug. 17 in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan; Aug. 22 in Manila, the Philippines; Aug. 24 in Bangkok, Thailand; Aug. 29 in Hong Kong; Aug. 31 in Jakarta, Indonesia; Sept. 6 in Macau; and Sept. 13 in Kuala Lumpur. 
 
Park kicked off the tour with events in Seoul and Yokohama, Japan, in August and July, respectively, drawing around 26,000 fans in total.
 
The agency said the title of the meet and greet reflects Park’s genuine desire to stay close to his fans. “The tour, themed around ‘travel,’ was designed to offer a special experience for fans who have supported Park for a long time,” the agency said.
 
Park debuted in 2011 in the thriller film “Blind” and rose to stardom with tvN drama “Reply 1988" (2015-16). Since then, he has taken major roles in popular dramas and films, including “Love in the Moonlight” (2016), “Encounter” (2016-17), “Wonderland” (2024) and “When Life Gives You Tangerines.”

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Park Bo-gum The Black Label South America

