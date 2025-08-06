Ex-U.S. official notes likelihood of U.S. accepting a nuclear-armed North Korea

A former senior U.S. official said Tuesday that he is not ruling out the possibility of the United States accepting North Korea possessing nuclear arms, as Washington can deter the recalcitrant regime's nuclear threats.Robert Joseph, former under secretary of state for arms control and international security from 2005 to 2007, made the remarks during an online seminar hosted by The Washington Times Foundation, as North Korea has rejected any dialogue with the United States on its denuclearization."I think there is a likelihood — I don't know how small it is — but a likelihood that the United States will cave. We will say we can live with a nuclear-armed North Korea even if they have 200, even if they have 400," he said."We've had 10 times that much. We can deter them. Now, I haven't seen that discussed," he added.Joseph expressed such a view, noting that Pyongyang has shown no willingness to stop its nuclear program.Touching on the Iranian nuclear issue, he said that there are individuals entering the Pentagon who have expressed their view that the United States can live with a nuclear-armed Iran.Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, recently reaffirmed that Pyongyang is ruling out the possibility of talks on denuclearization. But she apparently left open the door for diplomacy with Washington, saying that the personal relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim is "not bad."Her statement came after a White House official told Yonhap News Agency that Trump remains open to dialogue to achieve a "fully denuclearized" North Korea.In recent diplomatic engagements, Seoul and Washington have reaffirmed their "resolute" commitment to the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea.Yonhap