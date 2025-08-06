 Up to 70 millimeters of rain sweeps through central Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Environment

print dictionary print

Up to 70 millimeters of rain sweeps through central Korea

Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 14:48 Updated: 06 Aug. 2025, 15:22
Cars drive through a downpour in Gwangju on Aug. 3. [NEWS1]

Cars drive through a downpour in Gwangju on Aug. 3. [NEWS1]

 
Another round of torrential rain is forecast to sweep across Korea on Wednesday, beginning in central regions and expanding nationwide. Authorities warn that the rainfall could reach extreme levels in localized areas, urging residents to brace for sudden, intense downpours.
 
“From Wednesday to Thursday, most parts of the country are expected to experience heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning,” the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
 

Related Article

While most areas are expected to see the rain taper off by Wednesday night, it may continue into Thursday morning in southern Chungcheong and southern regions.
 
In the greater Seoul area, the heaviest rainfall is expected between Wednesday morning and afternoon. Central regions could see hourly precipitation of 30 to 50 millimeters (1.2 to 2 inches), with some areas possibly experiencing extreme rainfall of around 70 millimeters per hour.
 
Heavy rain is also forecast in South Chungcheong from late afternoon through the evening on Wednesday, and in southern regions between Wednesday night and early Thursday. Some areas could see up to 70 millimeters of rainfall per hour.
 
The KMA warned that this rain will likely be highly localized. The rain clouds are expected to form in a narrow north-south band stretching east to west, meaning intense rainfall may be concentrated in a small area. As a result, rainfall amounts may vary significantly even within the same city or district.
 
In Seoul, expected rainfall ranges from 30 to 100 millimeters, depending on the area. Parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon are projected to see more than 150 millimeters in total.
 
“In the capital region, heavy rain could coincide with the morning commute, which is concerning,” said Gong Sang-min, a forecaster at the KMA. “Given the narrow width of the rain band, we could see sharp differences in rainfall even within Seoul — with 100 millimeters in the north but hardly any rain in the south.”
 
Meanwhile, the heavy rain is expected to gradually ease heat wave advisories across the country.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
tags weather rain downpour

More in Environment

Up to 70 millimeters of rain sweeps through central Korea

National Park Service to release 30 red foxes in Mount Sobaek area for species restoration project

Disaster response centers for heat waves, rains operating concurrently for second year straight

Forecast of more showers sparks concerns about areas still recovering

Korea's southern regions see torrential rains, more than 2,500 people evacuated

Related Stories

More flights grounded, almost 100 evacuated as nationwide downpour continues

Heavy rains forecast across the country; heat advisories to lift

Heat wave ends, monsoons begin: 6 inches of rain to pummel south through Monday

Jeju visitors' outdoor plans dampened as rain sweeps across nation

Clear weather expected before evening rain
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)