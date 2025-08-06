Up to 70 millimeters of rain sweeps through central Korea
Another round of torrential rain is forecast to sweep across Korea on Wednesday, beginning in central regions and expanding nationwide. Authorities warn that the rainfall could reach extreme levels in localized areas, urging residents to brace for sudden, intense downpours.
“From Wednesday to Thursday, most parts of the country are expected to experience heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning,” the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
While most areas are expected to see the rain taper off by Wednesday night, it may continue into Thursday morning in southern Chungcheong and southern regions.
In the greater Seoul area, the heaviest rainfall is expected between Wednesday morning and afternoon. Central regions could see hourly precipitation of 30 to 50 millimeters (1.2 to 2 inches), with some areas possibly experiencing extreme rainfall of around 70 millimeters per hour.
Heavy rain is also forecast in South Chungcheong from late afternoon through the evening on Wednesday, and in southern regions between Wednesday night and early Thursday. Some areas could see up to 70 millimeters of rainfall per hour.
The KMA warned that this rain will likely be highly localized. The rain clouds are expected to form in a narrow north-south band stretching east to west, meaning intense rainfall may be concentrated in a small area. As a result, rainfall amounts may vary significantly even within the same city or district.
In Seoul, expected rainfall ranges from 30 to 100 millimeters, depending on the area. Parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon are projected to see more than 150 millimeters in total.
“In the capital region, heavy rain could coincide with the morning commute, which is concerning,” said Gong Sang-min, a forecaster at the KMA. “Given the narrow width of the rain band, we could see sharp differences in rainfall even within Seoul — with 100 millimeters in the north but hardly any rain in the south.”
Meanwhile, the heavy rain is expected to gradually ease heat wave advisories across the country.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
