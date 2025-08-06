Ex-first lady questioned by special counsel in historic appearance
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 19:39
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Kim's appearance at the office, located in central Seoul's Gwanghwamun, came 35 days after the special counsel formally launched its investigation, led by chief investigator Min Joong-ki. The questioning began at 10:23 a.m. and finished at 5:46 p.m.
Kim left her residence at Acrovista in southern Seoul's Seocho District with her lawyers around 9:30 a.m. Wearing a black skirt suit and black flats, and carrying a handbag in one hand, she appeared without makeup and exited a presidential security vehicle at around 10:10 a.m. Accompanied by attorney Choi Ji-woo and presidential security personnel, she stumbled slightly while walking up the stairs.
She then slowly made her way into the building, head bowed, before stopping briefly in front of reporters' cameras on the second floor.
When asked by reporters if she had anything else to say to the public, she simply replied, “I’m sorry.”
Kim did not respond to additional questions, including, “Why did you accept luxury handbags and necklaces?” “Why did you wear a fake necklace on an overseas trip?” “Did you know about the Deutsch [Motors'] stock manipulation case in advance?” “Why did you meet and speak with Myung Tae-kyun?” and “Have you ever heard of BP Family?”
BP is short for Black Pearl Invest, and the BP Family refers to the ring of investors suspected of stock-rigging surrounding Deutsche Motors.
Kim proceeded to the 12th floor of the office building for questioning. Two additional lawyers who accompanied her for the investigation entered the special counsel’s office about one minute ahead of Kim.
This is Kim’s first appearance in front of investigators since she and Yoon cast their votes together on June 3, the day of the presidential election. She was last seen in the public eye on June 27, when she was photographed leaving Asan Medical Center in a wheelchair pushed by Yoon, following an 11-day hospitalization reportedly due to depression and other chronic illnesses.
First first lady as a major suspect
Although Kim has faced a range of allegations since before Yoon’s presidency, this is her first time physically appearing before investigators.
Last July, she was questioned by prosecutors for about 12 hours regarding suspicions surrounding the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation scandal and allegations of receiving a Dior handbag. However, that session took place at an undisclosed third location — a presidential security annex in central Seoul — drawing criticism over preferential treatment. News of the investigation only surfaced the day after it concluded.
Kim is also the first spouse of a current or former Korean president to stand in front of a "press photo line," where high-profile figures stand before reporters for photos and short comments before or after a major investigation.
In 2004, Lee Soon-ja, wife of former President Chun Doo Hwan, and in 2009, Kwon Yang-sook, wife of former President Roh Moo-hyun, were questioned as witnesses, but their appearances were made known only after the investigation took place. Lee was interviewed by the Supreme Public Prosecutors’ Office regarding Chun’s slush fund scandal, while Kwon was summoned concerning the Park Yeon-cha bribery case and questioned at the Busan District Prosecutors’ Office near her residence.
Kim Yoon-ok, wife of former President Lee Myung-bak, was questioned in writing over suspicions related to land acquisition for their home in Naegok-dong.
100-page list of questions, protest chaos outside
The special counsel began questioning Kim immediately, without any formalities or coffee breaks.
“Kim entered the waiting room and then the investigation room at 10:22 a.m. The questioning officially began at 10:23 a.m.,” the special counsel’s office said in a statement.
Investigators had prepared a list of questions totaling around 100 pages, focusing primarily on alleged stock manipulation involving Deutsch Motors, suspicions surrounding Myung Tae-kyun, and claims that she sought favors through Jeon Seong-bae — also known as the shaman Geonjin.
The questioning finished after around seven hours at 5:46 p.m. The counsel and Kim's team of attorneys began reviewing the report afterward.
Outside the special counsel building, tensions rose as YouTubers supporting and opposing Yoon clashed. They exchanged insults while chanting conflicting slogans like “Punish the Kim family” and “Stop the human rights-violating investigation.” Some individuals walked the main street carrying towels reading “Yoon Again” or shouted “Free the president” from vehicles equipped with loudspeakers.
The number of protesters and YouTubers, who began gathering at around 7 a.m., swelled to around 100 by 9:30 a.m., according to unofficial police estimates. As Kim’s arrival approached, members of the presidential security service were deployed throughout the building, and four riot squads were stationed nearby. Police set up barriers around the complex to prepare for any contingencies.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI SEO-IN, LEE CHAN-KYU, JEON MIN-GOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)