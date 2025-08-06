Korea offers Chinese group tourists 10 months of visa-free entry
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 15:05 Updated: 06 Aug. 2025, 15:10
The Korean government will temporarily lift visa requirements for Chinese group tourists late next month in a bid to boost inbound tourism and stimulate domestic consumption.
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok's office announced the decision to allow visa-free entry for Chinese group travelers from Sept. 29 to June 30, 2026, at a meeting of the task force for tourism promotion policies on Wednesday at the government complex in central Seoul.
The move follows China's decision in November of last year to permit Korean nationals visa-free entry.
The Korean government has been coordinating with relevant ministries to implemented reciprocal visa waivers for Chinese group tourists in response.
“With Korea’s inbound tourism market recovering rapidly, the new visa waiver policy is expected to generate additional demand from Chinese tourists and contribute to revitalizing regional economies and boosting domestic demand,” the government said.
In tandem with the visa waiver, the government plans to streamline entry procedures for foreign attendees of international conferences by expanding eligibility for fast-track immigration lanes.
Currently, Korea operates a fast-track trial system that simplifies immigration for high-level participants in major international events. The threshold for accessing fast-track lanes will be lowered from events with 500 or more foreign participants to those with 300 or more, the government said.
The government will also revise the criteria for designating top-performing institutions in the medical tourism sector. It will now consider the number of foreign patients attracted as a new performance metric, which will be factored into the provision of related incentives.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
