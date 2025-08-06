 Rep. Choo Mi-ae nominated to lead Legislation and Judiciary Committee
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 11:28
Democratic Party Rep. Choo Mi-ae speaks during a press conference at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 2. [NEWS1]

The liberal Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday nominated Rep. Choo Mi-ae to head the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, filling the vacancy left by Rep. Lee Choon-suak, who resigned over allegations of using a borrowed-name account to trade stocks.
 
"Rep. Lee has stepped down from the Legislation and Judiciary Committee post along with his departure from the party," said DP floor leader Rep. Kim Byung-kee, speaking at a party leadership meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, 
 

“Given the extraordinary nature of the situation, we deviated from the usual selection process for standing committee chairs,” Kim said. “We have asked Rep. Choo, the most experienced figure in prosecutorial reform, to take on the role.”
 
"We will continue pushing forward with reforms that affect people's livelihoods without wavering," said Kim.  
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
