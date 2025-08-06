Alleged Incheon cat killer handed to prosecutors
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 12:52
A man in his 20s has been handed over to prosecutors for allegedly abusing and killing a stray cat on a public road.
The Jungbu Police Precinct in Incheon said Wednesday that the man has been booked without detention and handed over to the prosecution on charges of violating the Animal Protection Act.
He is accused of capturing a stray cat on a road in Sinheung-dong, Jung District, Incheon, at 11:57 p.m. on June 27, placing it inside a rubber traffic cone, striking it with his bare hands and repeatedly stomping on it, ultimately killing the animal.
The man then allegedly set fire to the cone with the cat still inside and later dumped the lifeless body in a nearby flower bed.
During police questioning, the suspect reportedly said he was drunk at the time and acted out after the cat scratched his hand.
