 Alleged Incheon cat killer handed to prosecutors
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Alleged Incheon cat killer handed to prosecutors

Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 12:52
An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

 
A man in his 20s has been handed over to prosecutors for allegedly abusing and killing a stray cat on a public road.
 
The Jungbu Police Precinct in Incheon said Wednesday that the man has been booked without detention and handed over to the prosecution on charges of violating the Animal Protection Act.
 

Related Article

He is accused of capturing a stray cat on a road in Sinheung-dong, Jung District, Incheon, at 11:57 p.m. on June 27, placing it inside a rubber traffic cone, striking it with his bare hands and repeatedly stomping on it, ultimately killing the animal.
 
The man then allegedly set fire to the cone with the cat still inside and later dumped the lifeless body in a nearby flower bed.
 
During police questioning, the suspect reportedly said he was drunk at the time and acted out after the cat scratched his hand.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Cat Animal Abuse Korea

More in Social Affairs

Alleged Incheon cat killer handed to prosecutors

Yongsan-bound KTX train stuck in tunnel due to mechanical issue

Yeosu hotel in hot water after guest receives towel labeled 'rag' during stay

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee arrives at special prosecutor's office for questioning

Police search Shinsegae department stores in Gyeonggi after series of bomb threats

Related Stories

Sadistic serial cat killer in Ulsan sentenced to year and six months in jail

'Shaken and traumatized': Family details trauma after dog killed in BB gun attack in Geoje

Abandoned dog rescued in mountains with 66-pound weight tied to neck

Police investigate farm after hundreds of dog carcasses found in Gunsan

Stray dog found with head injuries; rescuers vow to 'identify' attacker
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)