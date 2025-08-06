Busan police look into man caught on video swinging dog violently
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 18:55
Police in Busan launched a preliminary investigation Wednesday after a disturbing video surfaced online showing a man violently swinging a dog by its leash in an alley.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday in an alley in Busanjin District, Busan, according to authorities.
The footage shows the man grabbing the dog’s leash and swinging it violently, causing the animal to spin multiple times in the air.
A woman who witnessed the incident filmed the scene and confronted the man, asking, “What are you doing?” The man then put the dog down and stopped.
The witness later told police that the man explained he was “disciplining the dog because it tried to bite.” She said that the man quickly left the scene afterward.
The woman also said that the man “shoved the dog against a wall and hit it,” before she started filming.
Police began a preliminary investigation into the man and are reviewing the video to determine whether his actions constitute a violation of the Animal Protection Act.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)