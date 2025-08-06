 Former first lady Kim Keon Hee arrives at special prosecutor's office for questioning
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee arrives at special prosecutor's office for questioning

Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 10:32 Updated: 06 Aug. 2025, 12:56
Kim Keon Hee, center, enters the KT Gwanghwamun West Building in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 6. [NEWS1]

Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, appeared at the office of special counsel Min Joong-ki in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday morning to be questioned over multiple allegations.  
 
It marked her first in-person questioning in 382 days, following a remote interrogation by prosecutors on July 20, 2024, at a presidential security facility.
 

Related Article

 
Kim arrived at the special counsel’s office in Jongno District around 10:11 a.m. and briefly stood for photos on the second floor of the KT Gwanghwamun West Building the before the questioning. She arrived 11 minutes later than scheduled. 
 
“I sincerely apologize to the people of this country for causing concern, as someone who is a nobody,” Kim said. “I will faithfully undergo the investigation.” When asked if she had anymore to say, she said, "I'm sorry."
 
When asked about the details of her allegations, she said nothing. 
 
Kim Keon Hee, center, speaks to the press at the KT Gwanghwamun West Building in Jongno District, central Seoul on Aug. 6. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Prosecutors assigned to the special counsel team are expected to question her directly.
 
The investigation is expected to cover allegations including her involvement in stock price manipulation related to Deutsche Motors, alleged meddling in party nominations by power broker Myung Tae-kyun, accusations that she received favors through controversial shaman Jeon Seong-bae, and the omission of high-end jewelry worn on overseas trips from her asset disclosures.
 
The special counsel’s team notified Kim on July 21 to appear for questioning on Aug. 6, giving her over 10 days' notice.
 
Kim’s legal team reportedly requested that each charge be addressed on a separate day, that she be given at least three to four days of rest between sessions, and that all questioning conclude before 6 p.m.
 
Reporters wait outside the KT Gwanghwamun West Building in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 6, as Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is scheduled to appear for questioning as a suspect. [YONHAP]

However, the special counsel’s office rejected the requests, saying, “No additional coordination is necessary, appearing on the notified date is sufficient.”
 
Kim is reportedly suffering from depression and is unlikely to agree to late-night questioning. As the investigation has not yet entered the compulsory stage, prosecutors must conclude questioning before 9 p.m. unless she consents to continue.
 
“The questioning of Kim will proceed according to standard procedures and in compliance with the law and principles,” Deputy Special Counsel Oh Jung-hee told reporters on Tuesday.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
