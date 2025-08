Jeju teenager under investigation for bomb threat at Shinsegae store in Myeong-dong

A teenager living on Jeju Island is under investigation as the suspect behind an online threat claiming a bomb had been planted at the Shinsegae Department Store’s main branch in Myeong-dong, central Seoul.The Jeju Provincial Police Agency said Wednesday it is investigating a middle school student on charges of making public threats. The teenager was apprehended at their home in Jeju City around 7 p.m. Tuesday after authorities tracked their IP address. The student was taken in for questioning without a warrant.Since the suspect is a teenager, they would be classified as a "juvenile criminal," defined under Korean law as a minor between the ages of 10 and 14. Such individuals cannot face criminal penalties and are instead subject to non-punitive measures.The threat was posted at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday on the online community site DC Inside, in a forum dedicated to image manipulation. The post, titled “Shinsaegae Department Store bombing notice,” claimed that explosives had been planted at the retailer’s main store and hinted at a terrorist attack.“Do not go to the Shinsegae main branch today. I really planted explosives on the first floor yesterday. It will blow up at 3 p.m. today,” the post read, which has since been deleted.Police received a report about the threat at 1:43 p.m., more than an hour after it was posted, and immediately evacuated about 4,000 customers and staff from the department store. Access to the surrounding area was restricted.A total of 242 personnel, including members of the police special forces, were deployed to conduct a search that lasted approximately 90 minutes. No explosives were found.BY CHOI CHOONG-IL [ [email protected]