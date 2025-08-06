Jeju teenager under investigation for bomb threat at Shinsegae store in Myeong-dong
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 09:53
A teenager living on Jeju Island is under investigation as the suspect behind an online threat claiming a bomb had been planted at the Shinsegae Department Store’s main branch in Myeong-dong, central Seoul.
The Jeju Provincial Police Agency said Wednesday it is investigating a middle school student on charges of making public threats. The teenager was apprehended at their home in Jeju City around 7 p.m. Tuesday after authorities tracked their IP address. The student was taken in for questioning without a warrant.
Since the suspect is a teenager, they would be classified as a "juvenile criminal," defined under Korean law as a minor between the ages of 10 and 14. Such individuals cannot face criminal penalties and are instead subject to non-punitive measures.
The threat was posted at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday on the online community site DC Inside, in a forum dedicated to image manipulation. The post, titled “Shinsaegae Department Store bombing notice,” claimed that explosives had been planted at the retailer’s main store and hinted at a terrorist attack.
“Do not go to the Shinsegae main branch today. I really planted explosives on the first floor yesterday. It will blow up at 3 p.m. today,” the post read, which has since been deleted.
Police received a report about the threat at 1:43 p.m., more than an hour after it was posted, and immediately evacuated about 4,000 customers and staff from the department store. Access to the surrounding area was restricted.
A total of 242 personnel, including members of the police special forces, were deployed to conduct a search that lasted approximately 90 minutes. No explosives were found.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI CHOONG-IL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)