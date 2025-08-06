Nearly indistinguishable counterfeit Labubu merch floods into Korea
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 14:06 Updated: 06 Aug. 2025, 15:00
Thousands of counterfeit Labubu dolls and accessories are pouring into Korea through overseas online shopping platforms, as customs officials scramble to stop a growing wave of fakes that are nearly indistinguishable from authentic products.
The Korea Customs Service said Wednesday that it will strengthen screening procedures after seizing over 7,000 Labubu-related items suspected of being fake in the past two months. The intercepted goods include dolls, figures, key chains and smartphone cases.
Labubu is an elf character created by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung. The character gained wide recognition in 2019 after a collaboration with Pop Mart, boosting its popularity among young adults.
Most of the Labubu products came from Chinese e-commerce platforms, with prices typically under 10,000 won ($7), less than half the cost of genuine Labubu merchandise, which usually sells for more than 20,000 won.
The counterfeit products closely mimic the design and logos of official products, making them difficult to distinguish at a glance, inducing consumers to frequently purchase counterfeits believing they are authentic.
“Products sold significantly below official retail prices and outside authorized sales channels are likely to be counterfeit,” a Korea Customs Service official said. “Consumers should always verify the credibility of sellers and pricing before making purchases.”
The agency said it will continue tightening customs checks on suspected counterfeits and immediately discard seized items as part of its zero-tolerance policy.
