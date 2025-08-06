Police search Shinsegae department stores in Gyeonggi after series of bomb threats
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 09:56
Police are conducting searches at the Shinsegae department stores in Yongin and Starfield Hanam mall in Gyeonggi on Wednesday following a series of bomb threats, including one made against the retailer’s Myeong-dong main branch in central Seoul a day earlier.
A 112 emergency call was made around 11 p.m. Tuesday reporting that “someone posted a comment on YouTube threatening to bomb Shinsegae Department Store,” according to the Yongin Seobu Police Precinct.
The unidentified user allegedly wrote a comment on a video related to Tuesday’s earlier threat, saying something to the effect of “I will also bomb Shinsegae Department Store.” The message did not specify a location or time.
In response, police began searching several Shinsegae locations, including the Starfield Hanam branch and the South City branch in Suji District in Yongin from around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
“Although the 112 call was received by the Yongin Seobu Police Precinct, the comment did not indicate a specific store, so searches are underway at multiple Shinsegae locations,” a police official said. “If no threats are found before opening hours, stores are expected to operate as usual.”
The suspect who posted the initial bomb threat targeting the Myeong-dong main branch was later identified as a middle school student living on Jeju Island.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)