Turkish diplomat cites immunity after suspected hit-and-run in Seoul
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 16:32
A Turkish diplomat stationed in Korea allegedly hit a taxi while driving drunk, fled the scene and then refused to take a breathalyzer test after being caught. He cited "diplomatic immunity" when refusing to cooperate with authorities, according to reports.
“We have strongly conveyed our government’s serious concerns through diplomatic channels and urged the Turkish side to actively cooperate with the investigation,” a Foreign Ministry official said Wednesday, urging the Turkish government to cooperate with local authorities.
The incident took place around 1 a.m. on Sunday, near Seoul Station in Jung District, central Seoul, when a Turkish diplomat working at the Turkish Embassy in Korea allegedly hit a taxi and fled the scene after refusing two breathalyzer tests by the police, invoking diplomatic immunity.
When the taxi driver pursued the fleeing diplomat, the suspect allegedly stopped his car somewhere in central Seoul's Yongsan District and assaulted the taxi driver.
“We are already taking appropriate measures in cooperation with relevant authorities in accordance with applicable procedures," said the Foreign Ministry.
The ministry added that it continues to emphasize to foreign missions and their staff the importance of fully complying with Korean law.
Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, diplomats are not liable to any form of arrest, detention or criminal jurisdiction in the receiving state.
If the Turkish diplomat does not waive diplomatic immunity, the case could be closed without indictment. The ministry said it plans to consult with the Turkish Embassy on whether the immunity will be maintained once the police investigation concludes.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
